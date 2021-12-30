Reshaping Gurugram's realty market

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): As customer expectations changed due to the COVID-19, homes began to incorporate specialised places for a home office, exercise, and study.

Customers are clamouring for larger homes or locations to live a healthy lifestyle. In Gurugram, too, the development could not go overlooked. More than 34% of respondents in a CII-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey said they were shopping for properties in major cities between INR 90 lakh and INR 2.5 crore.

The luxury segment, a niche industry, is dominated by well-heeled buyers looking for a different kind of escape from everyday life. As a result, Gurugram offers projects that provide resort-like experiences or projects that provide farm experiences.

The purpose of buying a luxury property is to find a location that would allow the buyers to live a healthy and secure life. Developers like Raheja Developers and Central Park are changing the way people think about luxury in Gurugram.

The Haryana government is also taking steps to guarantee that excellent housing is developed. The Haryana government has announced a new policy for change of land use (CLU) to prevent the haphazard building of farmhouses and encourage eco-friendly dwelling units in the state's agriculture zones.

The new regulation stipulates that such properties must not be used for commercial reasons and must have at least 15% of their land planted with trees. The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department has issued a policy that envisions farmhouses as self-sustaining units in the state.

Raheja Developers, a leading real estate company, is planning to launch Haryana's first CLU-approved farmhouse, having applied for it. "The fatal Coronavirus has left everyone bewildered. People are on the lookout for stress-relieving vacations. People are realizing the value of living a healthy lifestyle, reclaiming their lives, and reconnecting with their inner selves. For the past year and a half, people have been moving closer to farmhouses, and things have altered tremendously. As a responsible developer, we are aware of people's requirements and will deliver products that meet their needs," said Ar Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers, describing the advances in the sector as optimistic.

The developer has Riyasat Hills Farmlands, which is spread over 100 acres and is in one of the highest capital appreciation zones of Gurugram near Sector 95B. It offers farmlands in the sizes of 1-acre and above, which could be used for organic farming, dairy farming / poultry farming, maintaining plant nurseries and practicing apiculture, horticulture, etc.

Central Park is another developer that is changing the way people perceive housing. Central Park Flower Valley is an example of a place that allows people to enjoy life to the fullest in safe environs. The project is located in Sohna's Sector 32-33, on the main Gurugram-Sohna road, against the background of the Aravallis, amidst lush foliage and stunning flora.

The gated community offers a lifestyle that includes huge open spaces and wide roadways lit with European-style streetlamps. The project is protected by a multi-tiered security system that includes trained guards and horse-mounted patrols. Central Park Flower Valley, surrounded by millions of flowering plants and tree-lined walks, offers floors, villas, group apartments, and plots with well planned special amenities. It is a high-end global community with beautiful landscaping, gorgeous flora, and water features.

Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Central Park, commented on the trend, saying, "The luxury category gained the most in the current scenario, notably in Gurugram, where demand outpaced supply. With the commencement of the New Year, we are optimistic about sales, which will likely see a higher number of luxury homes. The optimism about luxury is based on the fact that the ratio of luxury sales in overall real estate sales has been rising in recent years."

"The demand in Gurugram is tremendous for projects providing a healthy lifestyle bringing people closer to nature. Almost everyone coming to us is getting attracted to 'healthy' lifestyle. Gurugram has dominated the NCR real estate market, and Gurugram's share of overall sales in the Delhi NCR is expected to increase. The luxury market (over Rs. 1 crore) stands out in the city, with demand exceeding supply. In recent years, the percentage of luxury sales in total real estate transactions has risen. Projects that promote healthy living and bring people closer to the environment are in high demand. The residential market has piqued the interest of HNIs and residents from South Delhi, who have noticed that world-class luxury offers are worth investing in. To take advantage of the market's momentum, the number of new launches in the sector has increased," said Navdeep Sardana, CMD, Elite Landbase.

