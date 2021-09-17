RxDx Healthcare's Central Laboratory gets NABL Accreditation

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): RxDx Healthcare has been a prime provider of reliable and affordable medical care and testing since 2007.
On July 24 and 25, 2021, a team of four members from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) evaluated the central lab at RxDx Healthcare (Whitefield) in accordance with ISO 15189:2012.
In addition, they assessed the competency and quality of the centre in the field of medical testing for the disciplines of clinical biochemistry, clinical pathology, haematology, microbiology, and infectious disease serology. Following that, RxDx lab was granted the NABL accreditation in September 2021.
Dr Sunita Maheshwari, Founder of RxDx Healthcare, said, "Our goal has always been to deliver high-quality medical care. The NABL seal reaffirms this."
According to Dr Chhavi Mehra, Senior Internist and Quality Head of RxDx Healthcare, "NABL certification further gives our high-quality patient care services at RxDx not only an enhanced client confidence and satisfaction but also certified and robust quality management. Our commitment to our patrons becomes deeper."
The peripheral branches of RxDx located in Kadugodi, Siddapura, and Bellandur have the NABL recommended recognition as sample collection facilities (SCFs). Dr Seema Pavan, Lab Director, RxDx Healthcare, informed, "From sample collection to testing and reporting, we maintain quality and accuracy. The NABL accreditation gives RxDx the formal recognition of competence following international criteria."
RxDx (NABH-accredited), which won the TOI Best Phygital Health Care Services Award in 2020, is a leading chain of primary care driven multispecialty healthcare clinics with two main branches situated in Whitefield and Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
It was founded in 2007 with a mission to provide pre-hospital care to communities. RxDx provides care in its 30+ brick and mortar clinics (23 in Bengaluru and 7 rural e-AarogyaKendras) as well as online and onsite healthcare delivery at corporates, residential communities and at home, a truly phygital healthcare provider.
NABL is a Constituent Board of Quality Council of India.
