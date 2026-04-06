India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], April 6: Sai University recently marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its Sports Complex at the university's main campus on OMR, strengthening its commitment to promoting sports, wellness, and holistic student development. The event was originally scheduled to be inaugurated by Thiru T. M. Anbarasan, Honourable Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Tamil Nadu. Due to an emergency cabinet meeting, the Honourable Minister was unable to attend the event in person but conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes for the success of the Sports Complex inauguration and the university's continued growth.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Thiru S. R. L. Idhayavarman, Chairman, Thirupporur Panchayat Union and Former MLA, Thirumathi Satya Sekhar, Vice Chairman, Thirupporur Panchayat Union, Tmt Viji Mohan, President, Kunnappattu Village Panchayat, and other dignitaries who formally inaugurated the facilities. In the first phase of the Sports Complex, several key sporting facilities were opened for student use, including basketball, volleyball, cricket and football grounds, badminton and shuttle courts, and dedicated cricket net practice facilities. These facilities are designed to encourage active participation in sports and support the development of competitive athletes at the university. Following the inauguration, students presented an energetic sports showcase demonstrating their skills in boxing, taekwondo, silambam, basketball, cricket, volleyball, and other sporting disciplines. The demonstrations highlighted the talent, discipline, and enthusiasm of Sai University students.

Adding to the spirit of the event, the dignitaries and the Sai University leadership team actively interacted with students and briefly participated in several sports activities, creating an engaging and celebratory atmosphere on campus. The guests also met and congratulated the Sai University Cricket Team, which recently secured the winning title at a major inter-college cricket tournament held in Chennai, appreciating their achievement and sportsmanship. The event was attended by the Sai University leadership team, including: * Thiru K. V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor * Dr. Ajith Abraham, Vice Chancellor and Dean, School of Artificial Intelligence * Dr. Subrata Dey, Dean, School of Business and Dean, Student Affairs

* Mr. S. Sundara Rajan, Registrar * Mr. V. Srinivasan, Director - Finance Speaking at the occasion, the university leadership emphasized that the new Sports Complex reflects Sai University's vision of nurturing well-rounded individuals by integrating academics, physical fitness, leadership, and teamwork. The inauguration marks the beginning of a new chapter in building a vibrant sporting culture on campus, encouraging students to pursue excellence both in academics and athletics. About Sai University Sai University, located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), Chennai, is a multidisciplinary institution committed to delivering globally benchmarked education through its schools of Arts & Sciences, Law, Business, Media, Computing and Data Science, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence, and allied health sciences. The university emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, research, and holistic development to prepare students for leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

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