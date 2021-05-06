Sara, 10-year-old Indian, creates world record

Dubai [UAE], May 6 (ANI/PNN): Sara Chhipa, a 10-year-old native of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India, and a blessed resident of Discovery Garden in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the last nine years, created a world record on May 2 by memorising all the 195 "Countries - Capitals & Currencies" across the world.

The previous world record was only on "Countries & Capitals" and Sara has added one more dimension about their currencies. This record was administered through a virtual live event on May 2 at 4:30 pm UAE time, 6 pm India time, and was streamed on Facebook, YouTube & LinkedIn. Sara has become the first in the world to create and hold the "world record" in this category.

Sara's world record journey started around three months back with the support of her mentor, Sushsant Mysorekar, founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions, Singapore. Sushant has been training Sara on memorising these through various memory, creative skills and intelligence techniques. As per her father, Sara started memory techniques classes during the lockdown and the world record attempt was not pre-planned at all.

After some sessions, her mentor identified the spark in Sara and shared the plan with her parents. As per Sara, it was not an easy journey, especially during the initial days of learning all the complex names along with the pronunciation of those countries and capitals. Her mentor's support was crucial as he not only inspired Sara but also helped her through his various creative memory techniques.

In beginning, it used to take around 1.5 hours to practice all 585 records, which Sara reduced to around 15 minutes with the regular practice. Sara gives her credit to parents who have encouraged and collaborated to define her schedule and ongoing schooling and supported her in associated aspects of practice.

Sara came to Dubai along with her parents when she was only one year old. Sara had early schooling with Indian curriculum, Springdale's School, Dubai, and currently, is a grade six student of Gems Modern Academy (Indian & IB curriculum school), Dubai. Sara's father, Suniel Chhipa, works with Etisalat Telecom, and her mother, Renu Chhipa works with Asteco Properties. She has one younger brother, Shourya who is a KG2 student at Springdale's School, Dubai.

Interestingly, Sara is also a budding cricketer and fortunate to meet the former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni and current ODI captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj. She is also an avid dancer and performed various stage shows in Global Village, Dubai and shared the stage with Bollywood celebrity Karishma Kapoor at Bollywood Parks, Dubai.

She is also exposed to the practices of yoga and breathing techniques through the 'Art of Living Foundation' and is proudly continuing on a daily basis. She also has her YouTube channel, 'Shine with Sara' and currently running a weekly series on "Incredible India" and aims to cover all the countries going forward. She loves travelling and who knows, she may travel across the world in time to come.

Link of YouTube Channel: (https://www.youtube.com/c/ShinewithSara)

Link of World Record Virtual event: (https://bit.ly/3h2Ga6k

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)