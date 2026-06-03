VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: e-Transport Mission Mode Project (e Transport MMP), led by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and implemented by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has transformed transport administration in India by automating RTO operations nationwide. The initiative has enabled a consolidated national transport database with real-time access to vehicle and transport information, while powering the launch of a host of citizen-centric and trade-centric applications, contributing greatly towards the country's e-Governance initiative under the Digital India Programme. SAS, a global leader in data & AI, is set to enhance India's Vehicle Administration and Handling Application Network (VAHAN), by helping enhance the platform's efficiency, reliability and service delivery through advanced analytics and AI.

The project will focus on strengthening anomaly detection, data management, harmonization and quality across VAHAN's large and diverse datasets. By enabling a unified view of vehicle and transport related data, the initiative aims to support faster decision-making, improve regulatory oversight and ultimately enhance the citizen experience on the portal. As part of the engagement, SAS will help enable the identification and prioritization of high impact issues through Vehicle Registration & Lifecycle Analytics and Enforcement Analytics. With data-driven insights, the solution seeks to help transport authorities better understand trends, proactively identify risks, and design more responsive and transparent services for citizens. Noshin Kagalwalla, Vice President - Public Sector, APAC & Managing Director, SAS India, said, "Key platforms like VAHAN play a vital role in enabling efficient, transparent and citizen-centric services. By helping unify and analyze data across multiple touchpoints, this partnership can support better planning and stronger governance with trusted actionable insights."

SAS with Vahan for MoRTH/NIC aims to build a scalable analytics foundation that supports the evolving needs of transport administration, while enabling evidence-based policymaking and improved service outcomes at a national level. About NIC The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, is the country's premier science and technology organization in informatics services and information and communication technology (ICT). NIC plays a key role in supporting e-Governance initiatives, developing and managing core digital platforms, and providing ICT infrastructure and services to central and state departments. About SAS SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

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