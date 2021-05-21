Satpal Maharaj provides 200 beds for the Quarantine Center at Prem Nagar Ashram

You would like to read
Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shri Satpal Maharaj, Cabinet Minister Government Uttarakhand has launched a 200 bed Quarantine Center at Prem Nagar Ashram, Haridwar.
Addressing the media, Shri Satpal Maharaj said, "we are starting this 200 bed quarantine center at Prem Nagar Ashram for the needy people of the area. There will be free food and ambulances for all. Prem Nagar Ashram has been contributing from time to time during natural calamities. We are committed to the prevention of COVID-19 in the state." All the officials including the manager of Prem Nagar Ashram were present during the occasion.
He further added, "It's my humble request to all to wear mask properly, maintain social distancing, regular Sanitization along with the other measures as a prevention measure. It our duty too to fight against this virus through these small steps. Besides, I would like to request all to go for vaccination too and also to motivate others for the same. We are going through the difficult time and we will surely come out of it."
