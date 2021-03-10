SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. hosts Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Women's Day, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. organized Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards which felicitated women entrepreneurs nestled at the grassroots level. The awards recognized women whose significant efforts have worked towards fulfilling the Government's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The awards were constituted and executed as a homage to the Mother of the Indian Microfinance Industry, Late Vijayalakshmi Das at The Lalit, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. The celebration was attended by virtual attendees of more than 2000 people along with a physical presence of 200+ guests.

The ceremony had Deepa Malik, an Indian Athlete who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and Summer Paralympics, and Delhi based Politician and MP, Meenakshi Lekhi, as Chief guest. On the ceremony and the initiative, Malik, added, "It is indeed heartening to be a part of such a prestigious gathering, where we have women entrepreneurs from rural hinterlands being recognized for their poignant accomplishments. I congratulate all the winners as well as SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. for conceptualizing and seamlessly organizing this event which will definitely elevate the woman entrepreneurial spirit."

Delhi based Politician and MP, Meenakshi Lekhi, also addressed and congratulated all the awardees for their excellent work. She added, "Once you empower a woman, the whole family gets empowered, and the whole society gets changed." She also expressed her token of gratitude for Satya MicroCapital Ltd. for this initiative and cited Late Vijayalakshmi Das as the apt choice for attributing these awards

The Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards recognize many women microfinance leaders and entrepreneurs across various business categories. Each of these prestigious awards is tailored to identify and acknowledge the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women entrepreneurs across the Indian microfinance sector Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards were bagged by, Pavithra Yagati Sundareshan as the Leader of the year, Lalita Devi Shing, Geeta Haresh Solanki and Vaishali Patil in the medium category, Dr Neelima Tippavalhala, Sompi Saha and Amanpreet in the small enterprise category and Sridevi TR, Yangmila Zimik, and Kaalima Khatun in the micro-enterprise category.

Underlining the essence of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards, Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. said, "It is a matter of extreme pride and privilege to honour women who are trailblazing the microfinance space. Acknowledging and celebrating their achievements on account of International Women's Day will motivate women entrepreneurs to reach greater heights with flying colours.

It will also encourage aspiring women entrepreneurs to improve their standards of business practices to attain a high level of entrepreneurship. With no second thought in heart, no other occasion except the Birth Anniversary of Madam Vijayalakshmi Das could be considered apt for this noble initiative. Extending our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, SATYA laud their enthusiasm and devotion to running their business ventures.''

The evening witnessed panel discussions which featured leaders and eminent personalities such as Dr Alok Mishra, CEO, MFIN, Dr Kcalpana Bhushan, Indian classical & Western Dance Guru and Choreographer, Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of India, MSME, Samira Gupta, International bestselling author and Motivational speaker, Kshama Fernandes, MD and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Arc Capital, Maya Vishwakarma, Padwoman on India and Founder and President, Sukarma Foundation amongst others.

