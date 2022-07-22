Save earth activist Sandeep Choudhary honoured by National Pride Award

You would like to read
- Yogesh Joshi, the Director of Rapid Organic meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, gets appreciation for his work
- Inflector India Co-founder Sandeep Choudhary has been honored by Leadership Excellent Award for his contribution toward Save Earth Mission
- Carbon removals needed as well as rapid decarbonisation to limit global warming to 1.5°C, according to new report from The Energy Transitions Commission
- Designco gets felicitated with several prestigious awards at the 23rd Handicrafts Export Awards
- Save Max celebrates its 12th annual awards night in grand style
New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/GPRC): Sandeep Choudhary on the World's biggest mission to save earth, Co-founder of Inflector India, has been honoured by the biggest "National Pride Award" today at a five-star hotel in Delhi for saving the world from global warming.
Sandeep Choudhary has been honoured with many prestigious awards of the country in the past, he has been honoured with many big awards by the Chief Minister and Governor of many states, recently he was also honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award and the Icons and Trailblazers Award
Sandeep Choudhary is constantly working to save the earth from global warming and this wonderful mission of his is getting a lot of appreciation this is the reason why he has been honoured with many awards of the country.
Save Earth Activist Sandeep Choudhary is from a middle-class family of Rajasthan and he is working on the biggest project Inflector India to save the world.
Sandeep Choudhary is the Co-founder of Inflector India, his firm makes inflectors that help to reduce carbon emissions. He founded this firm in the year 2019 with the mission of saving the earth from global warming and today he is discussed all over the country and his mission is getting appreciation.
A common man does not understand how global warming is a big problem in the world. He finds this word a bit technical. That's why he doesn't get to the bottom of it. Most of people think that at present there is no threat to the world.
Let's know how Inflector helps in preventing global warming.
Inflector is a solar heat barrier and more than 60 countries of the world use inflectors in different ways, actually, solar heat is not the cause of global warming, the sun's rays are important for keeping humans, animals, and birds, animals alive, but due to the formation of a layer in the atmosphere of greenhouse gases, the sun's rays are the cause of global warming and when we use inflector, it helps to prevent the toxic rays of the sun from coming in.
Sandeep Choudhary was also paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. During the meeting, Sandeep Choudhary informed the Governor about Inflector India, and highlighted that the carbon generated in India is 45000 million tonnes every year, so how it can be reduced and the earth can be saved from global warming, On this the Governor praised and encouraged him.
"Global warming is a real threat to the planet and us, and all of us need to contribute in every small and big way to find a solution to the challenge," added Sandeep Choudhary.
This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor