VMPL New Delhi [India], July 14: As enterprises move AI beyond experimentation into production, demand is growing for a new category of engineers who can deploy AI inside complex enterprise environments. According to MIT NANDA's The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, nearly 95% of enterprise generative AI pilots fail to deliver measurable business impact, highlighting that deploying AI, not building it, has become the bigger engineering challenge. Addressing this shift, Scaler, India's AI-native tech education platform, today announced its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) Specialization, alongside a commitment to train 10,000 FDEs over the next year. The momentum is already evident in global hiring trends. Demand for Forward Deployed Engineers has grown 729% year-on-year, with companies including OpenAI, Google Cloud, Anthropic, Palantir, Databricks, McKinsey and BCG actively expanding teams around the role. Microsoft recently announced a $2.5 billion investment in Microsoft Frontier Company, while AWS committed $1 billion to build a dedicated Forward Deployed Engineering organisation, reinforcing the industry's growing focus on enterprise AI deployment.

The opportunity is becoming increasingly relevant for Indian engineers as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT services firms and global AI companies accelerate AI deployment. Scaler is already seeing strong demand for engineers who combine AI expertise with enterprise integration, business context and stakeholder management- skills that remain in short supply and are expected to command compensation premiums of up to 2-3x over traditional software engineering roles. Scaler's own research reinforces this trend. The India AI Workforce Report 2026 found AI expanding beyond software engineering into consulting, leadership and business functions. Meanwhile, its Confidence-Capability Gap Report, conducted with CyberMedia Research (CMR), found that while 89% of engineers believe they are AI-ready, only 19% are actively building AI systems, highlighting a significant gap between AI familiarity and real-world enterprise implementation.

To bridge this gap, the company will invest ₹25 crore over the next year in curriculum development, AI infrastructure, industry partnerships and learner support to train 10,000 Forward Deployed Engineers, with the goal of building one of India's largest talent pipelines for enterprise AI deployment. Amar Srivastava, CEO-Online & Group CPO, Scaler, said: "For the last few years, the conversation around AI has largely been about building better models. We believe the next phase will be about something very different, making those models work inside real businesses. Every enterprise has its own systems, data and ways of working, which makes deploying AI far more complex than simply building it. At Scaler, we see this as one of the defining shifts shaping the future of software engineering. Through this specialization, we want to equip engineers with not only the technical expertise to build and deploy AI, but also the ability to collaborate with stakeholders, understand business needs and turn AI into real business outcomes."

Unlike traditional software engineering roles, Forward Deployed Engineers operate at the intersection of AI engineering, enterprise deployment and customer problem-solving. In addition to building and shipping software, they also deploy it inside live enterprise environments along with building features that directly solve customers' business problems. While traditional software engineers work within their own company's systems, Forward Deployed Engineers work across both their own and the customer's systems while navigating data and security constraints. The 7.5-month Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) Specialization, offered as part of Scaler's Modern Software Engineering program, equips engineers with the technical and business skills needed to operationalize AI at enterprise scale. Alongside AI and LLM Engineering, Backend, Full-Stack, Cloud, Enterprise Integration, System Design, and Security, learners train in an AI-driven environment featuring custom enterprise simulations and live business scenarios that replicate real-world deployment challenges.

Learners will work on hands-on projects involving Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Agentic AI, enterprise integrations and AI deployment workflows. They will gain practical experience in deploying AI across enterprise environments, with mentorship from FDE practitioners. Beyond technical expertise, the specialization also focuses on developing the soft skills required to succeed in customer-facing engineering roles, including stakeholder management, cross-functional collaboration, structured problem-solving and effective communication. For more information https://www.scaler.com/academy/ About Scaler Scaler is an AI-native technology company that builds the engineers powering the world's leading technology teams. With a decade of shaping technical talent, it pairs deep industry experience with a forward-looking, AI-first approach. With offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru, Scaler works at the leading edge of technology, plugged into the frontier labs and companies defining what comes next. That proximity means its curriculum, built with over 100 industry leaders, evolves the moment technology does, so its engineers learn what is being shipped today, not what mattered a year ago. Today, its engineers deliver cutting-edge projects across more than 1,000 companies. As the industry rewires itself around AI, Scaler is where future-proof engineering talent gets built, at scale.

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