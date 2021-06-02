Secure one's child's financial future with Bajaj Finance FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): With skyrocketing costs of education, healthcare, and the unpredictability of economic conditions, it has become extremely important for parents to plan for their child's future needs.

Fixed deposit is one of the most popular long-term investment avenues in India for decades.

A 2017 survey by SEBI showed that 95% of Indian households prefer fixed deposit as an investment tool. There are various reasons why such a large portion of the population prefers to grow savings with a fixed deposit. Bajaj Finance is one such financer that offers investors the assurance of guaranteed returns with the highest safety of deposits. Here are the benefits offered by Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Here's why investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart choice:

Safety of Deposit

One of the most important features that parents look for in an investment avenue is safety. A fixed deposit is undoubtedly one of the safest ways to grow savings in a systematic way. With no effect of market fluctuations, a fixed deposit provides a safe space to park funds for one's family's future. Moreover, if one has a diverse investment portfolio consisting of various asset classes, FD helps reduce portfolio risk and brings stability.

Guaranteed Returns

The main advantage of a fixed deposit is that it ensures guaranteed returns upon maturity. This is what makes it an ideal investment option for one's crucial financial goals, such as saving for child's education. Such goals are time bound, as one generally has a fixed amount of time to save a certain sum of money for their children's future expenses.

Consider a non-senior citizen investing Rs. 10 lakh, Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh in a Bajaj Finance online FD for a 5-year tenor. Following are the FD rates offered by Bajaj Finance Limited.

One can avail substantial gains at maturity. This maturity amount can be used as a source to fund expenses for one's child.

Loan against Fixed Deposit

With Bajaj Finance, one can withdraw prematurely from their fixed deposit, during emergencies. While some investors are concerned that this could lead to a loss of interest, Bajaj Finance online FD has an option which meets the investors' cash requirements without breaking their FDs. Bajaj Finance offers an easy to avail loan against FD, where the investor can avail a loan up to 75% of the invested amount. The process of facilitating a loan against FD is undertaken with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges.

Equipped with the required knowledge, investors can now consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit to secure their child's financial future.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: (www.bajajfinserv.in).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)