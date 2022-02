Simpolo Vitrified strengthens its presence in Rohtak, Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place,(https://simpolo.net/) Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd, one of India's leading and innovative tiles brands has inaugurated its 78th exclusive showroom 'Simpolo Gallery' in Rohtak, Haryana.

Spread in an area of 2500 sq ft, the exclusive showroom in Rohtak offers the exclusive and elegant range of tiles and sanitaryware including Simpolo's best selling products i.e., Dry Granula, Sintered Compact Surface among others. Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Simpolo Vitrified.

The exclusive showroom is opened in franchisee model in association with M/s. Goel Sanitary & Hardware House and strategically located at Kath Mandi, Jhajjar Road, Rohtak, Haryana. The showroom was inaugurated on 28 February, 2022.

On the Grand opening of the showroom Bharat Aghara (CMO) Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Haryana is the automobile hub of India and one of the prominent state with strong base of software, IT/ITeS industries along with its prominences in agriculture sector. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, Simpolo Vitrified has created a strong brand identity which is recognised globally. This showroom promises to take Rohtak's tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience."

Rohtak showroom is expected to meet all the tiling needs of every classy House Builder, Architect and aimed at adding style statement & enriching the indoor space. An innovative collection of company's most exquisite designs and versatile range including company's bestselling range 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface, Sintered compact surfaces, 16 mm Rockdeck Series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc. will be on the display at the showroom. The displays are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

Simpolo Vitrified is aiming to become among the top players in Haryana in the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthening its dealer-distributor network in the state.

Industrial development and economic activities has seen quantum growth in the state along with educational and healthcare facilities. Haryana's tiles industry too has been witnessing a strong growth year-on-year due to the vibrancy of Corporate India, steadily growing infrastructure activity, real estate and housing sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija (GM - North 1) Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Rohtak is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home decor."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)