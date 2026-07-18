NewsVoir Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17: SKA Group, one of NCR's leading luxury real estate developers, has announced the launch of SKA Atlantis, a luxury residential project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. Spread over four acres, SKA Atlantis comprises three towers offering 3- and 4-BHK residences. The launch further strengthens the SKA Group's presence in the NCR residential market, where it has built a reputation for delivering projects ahead of their respective RERA possession timelines. The launch comes at a time when the township is seeing stronger residential interest, supported by improving regional connectivity and a steady expansion of social infrastructure. SKA Atlantis seeks to create a residential environment where open spaces remain central to everyday life. Zero vehicular movement is ensured, allowing landscaped greens, pedestrian areas and children's play spaces at the surface level. The project offers around 119,000 sq. ft. dedicated to greenery and amenities.

These include an indoor all-weather swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, yoga studio, squash court, coworking space, guest rooms and activity zones for different age groups, including dedicated spaces for toddlers, teenagers and senior citizens. Dedicated spaces for children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens have been integrated into the overall master plan. "Homebuyers today are placing greater importance on the quality of the overall living environment rather than the size of an apartment alone. SKA Atlantis has been designed around that growing expectation by combining generous open spaces with facilities that encourage community living across all age groups. A hallmark of this project is zero vehicular movement at the surface level. Located in Siddharth Vihar, the region has rapidly gained in prominence in the last few years, supported by improving infrastructure and seamless connectivity. As with all our projects, we remain committed to our T3 principles of Transparency, Timely Delivery and Technology and offering everything we have committed to our customers," said Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, SKA Group.

SKA has already completed the acquisition of the project land from the UP Awas Vikas Parishad. The development is expected to be completed over the next five years, with possession targeted for 2031. The project comprises three towers, Atlas with 37 floors, and Eden-Aqua and Coral-Bliss with 34 floors each. It offers residences in configurations of 1,549 sq. ft. (3 BHK + 3 T), 1,792 sq. ft. (3 BHK + 3T), 2,080 sq. ft. (3 BHK + 3T), 2,295 sq. ft (4 BHK + 3T). and 2,989 sq. ft. (4 BHK + S + 5T), with prices starting from Rs. 10,499 per sq. ft.

Siddharth Vihar has steadily gained attention as infrastructure around the corridor has expanded. SKA Atlantis sits close to Metro, RRTS, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and NH-24, providing easy access to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. The upcoming Noida International Airport is further expected to strengthen the region's connectivity via FNG, while the surrounding social infrastructure, schools, hospitals and retail destinations have continued to grow alongside residential developments. SKA Group's portfolio of completed residential projects include SKA Arcadia, SKA Orion, SKA Divya Tower, SKA Skardi Greens, SKA Metro Ville, SKA Green Arch the possession of all was delivered ahead of their respective RERA committed dates. Its ongoing portfolio includes SKA Imperia, SKA Estate and SKA Divine. Over the years, SKA Group has built its brand around timely execution, transparent customer engagement and consistent delivery standards, principles the company collectively refers to as its T3 philosophy of Transparency, Timely Delivery and Technology.

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