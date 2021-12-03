SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh features in the 2021 'Bloomberg Ones to Watch' List of Global Icons and Innovators

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bloomberg Businessweek named SpiceHealth CEO, Avani Singh to its 2021 'Bloomberg Ones to Watch' annual list of up-and-comers who are poised to have a significant impact in their respective fields over the coming years.

'Ones to Watch' is a part of the annual Bloomberg Global 50 list which represents and celebrates the most influential thought leaders in business, finance, politics, entertainment, science and technology who changed the global business landscape over the past year.

SpiceHealth's first mobile RT-PCR testing facility in Delhi was inaugurated by Sh. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Home Minister and the then Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan. In January 2021, SpiceHealth had launched a first-of-its-kind genome sequencing laboratory at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to help in identifying and containing the new mutant variants of COVID-19 virus unwittingly carried by passengers travelling from other countries.

SpiceHealth had set-up mobile laboratories for testing pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela - the largest gathering of people on this planet - in Haridwar and at various locations in Uttarakhand as part of a MoU with the State Government. The Company recently forayed into pathology laboratory services launching its first state-of-the-art pathology lab at Sama Hospital, New Delhi.

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said, "I am humbled and honoured to have been recognized as part of 'Bloomberg's Global 50 and Ones to Watch' list alongside remarkable and passionate leaders who are changing the world. We embarked on the SpiceHealth journey with a very clear vision - to democratize affordable and quality healthcare for the masses. This recognition belongs to the unwavering spirit of team SpiceHealth, which has worked relentlessly to bring this dream to life."

At just 25, Avani is the pioneer of affordable COVID testing in India. She founded SpiceHealth, one of the country's youngest and fastest growing healthcare start-ups in November 2020 at a time when COVID-19 was at an all-time high in India. Under her leadership, SpiceHealth disrupted the RT-PCR testing space by offering tests in mobile laboratories at INR 499, as opposed to the then existing rate of INR 2400 in Delhi. In another path-breaking initiative, test results were made available within six hours as compared to the existing 24-48 hour time frame.

The Company was the first to introduce the innovative concept of mobile testing laboratories that could be placed in remote areas, in containment zones, in villages where access to hospitals and medical facilities was and remains a challenge. It has conducted 5 million RT-PCR tests in the short span since its launch.

Avani has been honoured alongside comedian Elsa Majimbo, political activist India Walton, Revel co-founders Frank Reig and Paul Suhey among others.

SpiceHealth is successfully operating 18 testing labs and collection centres spread across ten cities in the country.

The Company operates COVID testing labs at Guwahati, Amritsar and Varanasi airports as well. SpiceHealth also operates multiple COVID vaccination centres in five States.

See the full Bloomberg Ones to Watch list here: (https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2021-bloomberg-50)

SpiceHealth is a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet. SpiceHealth was thoughtfully founded with the vision of introducing innovative healthcare solutions aimed at serving the masses. With constant innovation and affordability, SpiceHealth's mission is to revolutionise healthcare in India and the Company envisions an India where affordable and accessible healthcare is a human right.

For more information, please visit (https://spicehealth.com).

