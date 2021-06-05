SRAM & MRAM, ATD Group and CORE Energy Group join forces to install oxygen generator plants pan India

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to fight against the deteriorating COVID Pandemic, a UK based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM, has partnered with India based ATD Group and CORE Energy Group.

The Companies have signed an MOU to setup Oxygen Generator Plants across all states of India.

SRAM & MRAM Group along with their Indian partners is working together to procure healthcare products like Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeters, Oxygen Generators and many other health-related items on a turnkey basis to make the whole country stronger to survive in these times and to be prepared for any such situation that could occur in the future. So far, 1000 units of Oxygen Concentrators, and 70000 units of Oximeters have been imported from Malaysia. Some have already reached and some are in the way.

"Recently the COVID cases took sudden hike whereas; the demand for Oxygen cylinders or other healthcare products in homes and hospitals also got increased drastically. This puts strain on the overall supply. To avoid situations like this in the future, we are constantly working towards building a strong infrastructure in the country by joining hands with organizations that can help us to make it possible," Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group commented.

Supporting Dr Hiranandani, Vee Rao, Director Operations at MRAM & SRAM said, "Along with ATD Group, now we also have CORE Energy Group with us to provide the best help to the people of India, with more oxygen concentrators and generators across the states in the coming months."

On this partnership, Nagesh Basarkar, CMD, CORE Energy Group, said, "Since inception, we have been providing turnkey installations of industrial products & electronic equipments from world's renowned manufacturers. In times like these, this partnership aims at a significant achievement towards sourcing of enough health equipment into the Indian Market. This would help in developing strong healthcare sector in the country and certainly we will be prepared for the near future or in other words, if the third wave of COVID-19 will hit again."

Established in 2002, ATD Group has been excelling in the area of IT and Telecom industries. Since the inception, the group has been diversified to different activities like Investment and Finance, Telecom, BPO, OFC, protection and safety supply for COVID-19, Supply, and installation of Oxygen Generator Plants and more.

The group has been working closely with the Government of India, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative by bringing in safe products like - Sanitiser Foot Stand, Hand Sanitiser Stand, Wall Mount Elbow Pedal Sanitiser Stand, Automatic Sanitiser Table Top & Wall Mount, Foot Sanitizing Automatic Machine, Sanitising Foot Mat, Disinfectant Spray with Trolley, Sanitiser Panel, Sanitiser tunnel, Manual Dual Pedal Hand Wash Station, Forehead Infrared Thermometer, Oximeter, PPE Kit, Disposable Apron, 3 Ply Surgical Mask with Meltbown Filter & Nose Pin, N95 Mask, Cloth Mask, Face Shield, Counter Shield. The company has been actively working at supporting India to fight the deadly pandemic and recover the economy with its best service.

For more information, kindly visit, (atdgroup.in).

CORE Energy System is an emerging Engineering Services and Project Management company in India with an overseas office in U.K and network of offices in Middle East and Europe. Its core business activities are- providing Engineered Solutions, Turnkey Installations and High End engineering services. CORE Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO9001, 14001 & OSHAS 18000 certified Engineered Package Systems supplier.

The company was initially formed in the Year 1997 as a Partnership firm CORE Engineering Services by the founder Nagesh N Basarkar, a petrochemical engineer by qualification. The company was formed with the purpose of providing a range of high technology products, value added services as well as Turnkey Engineering solutions catering to niche sectors.

For more information, kindly visit, (core.co.in).

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, the brainchild of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani. The group was founded in 1995 and is the world's leading public health emergency management Solutions Company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit, (srammram.com0.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website, (www.walletz4u.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)