Sravani Asuri, founder of DginomaD honored with 'Vidya Ratna' award for her immense contribution in the field of digital marketing

You would like to read
- Telangana's Gupta Plywood Brand Spekwud honored with the India's Best Leading Plywood Brand 2022 from Airaa Icon Awards 2022 at Hyderabad
- SWAS NGO founded by Adilabad's Youth Icon Karingula Pranay awarded 'Inspiring NGO of the Year 2022' at Airaa Icon Awards
- Sandeep Raj Varma, Eminent Lifeskills Trainer honoured with the 'Influential Lifeskills Trainer of the Year 2022' Award in Hyderabad
- Dr Siddamshetty Mahesh kumar awarded Bharat Bhushan Award 2022 and Vaidya Ratna award for his contributions in Ayurveda
- Digvijay Coaching Centre's Director Naveen Nandigam awarded 'Vidya Ratna' for his contribution to commerce professional education in India
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI/PNN): (https://sravaniasuri.com/) Sravani Asuri, a digital marketing Guru and the founder of (https://diginomad.in/) DiginomaD in Hyderabad, has been honored with the 'Vidya Ratna' award for her contributions in the field of digital marketing by the Telangana Government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Telangana Tourism at the Airaa Icon Awards 2022.
Sravani, who has helped thousands of students, working professionals, women and entrepreneurs to build a career in the digital marketing field, was given away the 'Vidya Ratna' award by Justice G Chandraiah, chairman of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) at the glittering Airaa Icon Awards ceremony for her contribution in the field of digital marketing in Hyderabad.
A few years ago, Sravani was a next-door mom trying to make money online to support her family. It was then she realized the value of social media marketing, especially on Facebook and Instagram, and developed a knack for internet marketing--Digital Marketing. She was hired as a trainer at a premium institute in Asia and after gaining the confidence she picked up her father's business and the results were amazing.
She (Sravani) created websites and sales funnels for selected, created videos and content strategies, did SEO for others, and created google ads for a few businesses. In the end, she was able to earn Rs 1 crore in 11 months for the digital marketing of a business as a profit and other retail businesses earned her Rs 38 lakh per annum for two consecutive years. A prominent insurance company was billed Rs 5 lakh from her agency.
"It is a big honor for receiving the 'Vidya Ratna' award from Airaa Icon Awards," said Sravani Asuri, founder and head trainer of Diginomad. "DiginomaD stands for Digital earth, Digital Waters, and Digital Rocket" where I teach good methods in digital marketing through online classes and the 'earn while you learn' models on the concepts like POD, Dropshipping, Affiliate marketing, etc. This allows one to start their agency or become a freelancer or start a career in digital marketing. My focus is mainly on entrepreneurs, women, working professionals, and students."
Asuri Gopal Iyengar, chairman of (https://thesimpleastrologer.com/) and father of Sravani Asuri said, "It is amazing. Your hard work and sincerity has put up in a great position and people call me as world famous astrologer. This is more than enough for my life."
Sravani is associated with GrowthClub, a leading community-based learning platform as a growth trainer. GrowthClub, a community to enhance skills, build future, and fuel growth, is the place where students experience community-based learning from experts and like-minded individuals.
Karan Shah, founder of GrowthClub said, "Sravani Asuri has proved her mettle in the field of digital marketing. We at GrowthClub are overwhelmed for the great achievement by Sravani"
Nikeelu Gunda, growth marketer and, founder and CEO of Digital Connect, a digital marketing agency said, "We are proud of Sravani Asuri, who is our fellow growth trainer at GrowthClub for receiving the 'Vidya Ratna' award for her contributions in the field of digital marketing. She is a beacon of hope for tens of thousands of students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and women in India."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor