St Pauls Institute - SPICE records 100 per cent placement for its PR students 2022 batch

You would like to read
- 109 Companies hiring students from Regional College of Management Bangalore for its 2022 batch
- DigitalBerge launches affordable and custom digital marketing packages
- Phoenix Marketcity Pune introduces 'Fun Life Packages' for its customers
- Dikazo triples its revenue showcasing an impressive growth
- T-Series and Wakaoo Films collaborate for a long-term association
New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV): St Pauls Institute of Communications Education aka SPICE, Mumbai, created a record in the placement trends of this academic year. The institute was able to secure impressive packages for all its Public Relations and Corporate Communication students by securing 100 per cent placements for their students.
PR firms such as Adfactors, MSL Global, and White Marque Solutions selected SPICE students for their management trainee positions even before St Pauls Institute could approach them.
A representative from SPICE said, "We are delighted to have placed all of the public relations students in reputed organizations. At a time when students are grappling with the fear of the unavailability of jobs, SPICE has helped its students realize their dreams. At SPICE we provide our students with 360-degree development by incorporating immersive learning experiences into the curriculum and we believe that this has provided them with the cutting edge. We look forward to continuing this trend in the future as well."
There is something unique about SPICE students that few other institutes in the country can compete with; they do not just cover regular PR and Corporate communication subjects, but also experience practical sessions in event management, crisis communication and even filmmaking. SPICE is one of the few (https://bit.ly/3xHLtyZ) PR institutes in the country that teaches its students how to create a corporate film.
This year the students went a step ahead in their CSR initiative project by creating a short corporate film on Arpan Cafe, a one-of-a-kind cafe started by Yash Charitable Trust (YCT) that employs differently-abled people.
Since holistic development is the stated goal, St Pauls Institute, Mumbai has workshops in Improv Theatre and podcast creation as well. In fact, there are no limitations on what students can choose to do.
For more information about their post-graduation courses, contact +91 98338 06739 or visit (https://www.stpaulsice.com).
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor