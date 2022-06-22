St Pauls Institute - SPICE records 100 per cent placement for its PR students 2022 batch

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV): St Pauls Institute of Communications Education aka SPICE, Mumbai, created a record in the placement trends of this academic year. The institute was able to secure impressive packages for all its Public Relations and Corporate Communication students by securing 100 per cent placements for their students.

PR firms such as Adfactors, MSL Global, and White Marque Solutions selected SPICE students for their management trainee positions even before St Pauls Institute could approach them.

A representative from SPICE said, "We are delighted to have placed all of the public relations students in reputed organizations. At a time when students are grappling with the fear of the unavailability of jobs, SPICE has helped its students realize their dreams. At SPICE we provide our students with 360-degree development by incorporating immersive learning experiences into the curriculum and we believe that this has provided them with the cutting edge. We look forward to continuing this trend in the future as well."

There is something unique about SPICE students that few other institutes in the country can compete with; they do not just cover regular PR and Corporate communication subjects, but also experience practical sessions in event management, crisis communication and even filmmaking. SPICE is one of the few (https://bit.ly/3xHLtyZ) PR institutes in the country that teaches its students how to create a corporate film.

This year the students went a step ahead in their CSR initiative project by creating a short corporate film on Arpan Cafe, a one-of-a-kind cafe started by Yash Charitable Trust (YCT) that employs differently-abled people.

Since holistic development is the stated goal, St Pauls Institute, Mumbai has workshops in Improv Theatre and podcast creation as well. In fact, there are no limitations on what students can choose to do.

For more information about their post-graduation courses, contact +91 98338 06739 or visit (https://www.stpaulsice.com).

