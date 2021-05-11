STEM Activities - most popular online learning activity among students across the globe

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI/News Voir): Nord Anglia Education, world's leading premium schools' organization with 73 schools spread across 30 countries, released global figures today showing how its 67,000 students are using online learning to further develop critical skills centred on problem-solving, creativity, well-being, and global citizenship. Oakridge International Schools in India (Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Mohali) are part of the Nord Anglia Education family.
A record number of students accessed Global Campus, Nord Anglia's online learning platform, between September 2020 and April 2021. Nord Anglia's analysis of a sample of 2.8m online learning sessions from over 400 activities shows how students from its 73 schools are also engaging in a wide variety of co-curricular activities.
* 1 in 2 (50 per cent) students selected STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Mathematics) activities, making it the most sought-after online activity globally.
* More than 5000+ students from across Oakridge International Schools in India, recorded over 7.89 Lakh online sessions, with most pertaining to STEM activities.
* A third of students globally (34 per cent) opted for global citizenship activities to learn more about sustainable social impact.
* One in four students globally (24 per cent) engaged in wellbeing courses, which proved the most popular activity among students.
Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Director of Education, Nord Anglia Education, said, "Our study highlights how education technology can be a powerful tool to enhance student learning and drive the development of critical skills from problem solving to creative thinking. It has an especially important role to play in the classroom enabling teachers to bring learning to life."
"For education technology to be truly effective, it needs to be designed with teachers at the heart of the learning experience. This has been one of the biggest factors in seeing online engagement in Global Campus continue to grow, even with the majority of our schools resuming classroom learning."
Brian Cooklin, Managing Director - India, Nord Anglia Education said, "The Global Campus is a window to the world and provides a wide variety of opportunities for our students from age 3 to 18. Children in our schools can connect with students across 30 countries. Our school students here in India are amongst the top performers and most highly engaged. This is because of their enthusiasm, motivation to learn and open-minded adaptability.
The positive impact on learning and progress is obvious but a real benefit is to recognize their development as global citizens dedicated to solving real world problems by collaboration and displaying respect for all the different cultures they encounter."
