NewsVoir New Delhi [India], April 7: As India advances reforms in joint military structures and accelerates indigenous capability development, Kalam & Kavach 3.0 returns on 14 May 2026 at the Manekshaw Centre, bringing together the country's top military leadership, policymakers, and defence industry stakeholders. The upcoming edition comes as India accelerates theatre command reforms, expands indigenous manufacturing, and strengthens its posture in an increasingly complex regional security environment. With integrated theatre commands, indigenisation targets, and next-generation capability development high on the national agenda, the conclave is positioned at the intersection of doctrine, policy, and industrial capacity building. The presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the Service Chiefs, the Secretary (Defence Production), the Chairman of DRDO, and senior Ministry of Defence officials, reinforces the platform's strategic relevance at a time of structural shifts in India's security architecture.

This year, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and BHISHM join as Knowledge Partners, strengthening the policy depth and strategic direction of the platform. Their association signals a deliberate move to anchor discussions in operational realities and long-term capability planning, particularly as India advances joint operational doctrines and seeks seamless integration across the armed forces. Anchored around the theme "Weaponising JAI through I [2]," the 2026 edition focuses on operationalising Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation through Indigenisation and International Collaboration. The framing reflects a recognition that India's defence preparedness must rest on strong domestic manufacturing ecosystems while remaining globally competitive, technologically advanced, and interoperable with trusted partners.

The conclave will also see participation from leading defence manufacturers and emerging technology innovators, highlighting the growing role of private industry in strengthening sovereign capability. Organisations such as SMPP Limited, GalaxEye, and Big Bang Boom Solutions are among those supporting the platform, representing advancements in protection systems, space-based intelligence, and next-generation defence technologies. Now in its third edition, Kalam & Kavach has evolved beyond a convening forum into a strategic dialogue platform that aligns operational leadership with policy priorities and industrial innovation. At a time when geopolitical volatility, supply chain realignments, and emerging technologies are redefining warfare, the 2026 conclave aims to shape actionable pathways for India's defence and national security ecosystem.

By bringing together decision-makers across government, the armed forces, think tanks, and industry, Kalam & Kavach 3.0 seeks not merely to deliberate on India's defence future - but to help define it. For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Anupama Kalra anupama@inter-corp.org | +91 9891245718 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)