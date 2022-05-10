T-Series and Wakaoo Films collaborate for a long-term association

You would like to read
- Visica production launched with announcement of slate of Films and Web series
- Ajay Kailash Yadav - Rajpal Yadav's Cinemaa Zindabad depicting the reality of the Hindi film industry is out now
- Dr Siddamshetty Mahesh kumar awarded Bharat Bhushan Award 2022 and Vaidya Ratna award for his contributions in Ayurveda
- The Jangipur Trial marks Satabdi Roy's comeback & debut Hindi film, brings best of talent together
- Quirky comedy 'Chuddy Buddy' marks superstar Jeet & filmmaker Abhishek Ray's entry into hindi short film genre
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In what is sure to be one of the most dynamic and strategic collaborations in the Hindi film industry, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has joined hands with Wakaoo Films (Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde) for an impressive slate of 7 films and counting. T-Series & Wakaoo Films will jointly produce these films that will be marked across varied genres and shall also include big budget tent poles as well as mid and small budget content rich films.
This giant collaboration brings two major film production houses together with a mega investment and will bring forth films ranging from different genres, production scale, talent and music.
Out of the extensive line-up of films, one film is already completed and 6 other films will go on the floor in the next 12 months. The slate includes films directed by Mudassar Aziz, Shivam Nair, Amit Rai, Ashish R Mohan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Satramm Ramani and Gautam Vasudev Menon.
The two companies will make individual announcements for each project in the next few months.
Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, "I am looking forward to this tie-up with Wakaoo Films. We have some really interesting films with unique storylines, powerful actors and credible directors." Adding to this, he says, "Between us, the idea is to create content that is strong and credible."
Vipul D Shah, Chairman & MD of Optimystix Entertainment says, "Quality has always been our forte. Under the banner of Wakaoo Films, we would like to achieve the same in our film business. At both T-Series and Wakaoo Films, we share the same passion towards film-making. We have some amazing scripts and along with our visionary directors we shall take them to the next level."
Ashwin Varde of Wakaoo Films adds, "It's almost like a homecoming since I have worked with Bhushan Kumar and T-Series earlier on my last film, Kabir Singh. We're hoping to repeat the same magic in times to come. What is really fascinating is the sheer diversity of subjects we have to offer."
Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films ended by saying, "From a strategic point of view, this is an amazing opportunity for both of us to create significant scale and value by collaborating on long-term basis. The possibilities are limitless and the impact of this alliance on the industry will be paramount."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor