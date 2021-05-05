TableSpace makes top hire; focusses on future solutions for managed workspaces

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/Mediawire): As part of their future solutioning model to cater to the changing workspace requirements of corporates, (https://tablespace.work) TableSpace Technologies has onboarded senior executive Vaibhav Joshi.

Vaibhav Joshi brings with him 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, and has been handpicked to lead their business development across India.

"Vaibhav's deep knowledge and proven leadership in the commercial real estate space aligns well with our vision and ability to cater to the changing patterns in the managed workspace industry," says Amit Banerji, Founder and CEO of TableSpace Technologies.

TableSpace Technologies has brought in Vaibhav Joshi as Executive Director at a time when the commercial real estate sector is undergoing a crucial transformation. Companies have begun incorporating a hybrid work model as part of their long-term strategy and are redesigning internal policies to blend the traditional office routine with work-from-home.

"TableSpace's agility helps us to be at the forefront of industry trends in managed workspaces and build solutions that address not just the current requirements, but also the future needs of our clients," says Karan Chopra, Founder and Chief Revenue Office of TableSpace Technologies.

Industry trends reveal a clear preference for managed workspaces that can provide the flexibility to mould and remould offices to suit dynamic requirements or in other words the option of a (https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/services/property-/-cstruction/tablespace-corporates-are-seeking-agility-opting-for-liquid-real-estate-solutions/articleshow/81702215.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest & amp;utm_medium=text & amp;utm_campaign=cppst) liquid real estate, which TableSpace Technologies enables for their clients.

Onboarding Vaibhav Joshi is part of TableSpace Technologies' strategy to claim the top spot in the emerging 'hub-and-spoke' workspace model.

"I have admired the vision and business model of Tablespace Technologies and witnessed its growth and success over the past few years," says Vaibhav Joshi. "The position comes with a huge responsibility especially during this phase," he adds.

Vaibhav Joshi has previously served as Senior Director at CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. Prior to that he held senior positions at Cushman and Wakefield.

The managed office sector is a $1.15 billion market in India with a current penetration at nine percent. With the changing work culture and environment, the managed office solution is gaining more prominence than ever.

(https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/services/property-/-cstruction/indian-corporates-expect-covid-19-pandemic-to-influence-realty-strategy-for-3-years/articleshow/82289504.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest & amp;utm_medium=text & amp;utm_campaign=cppst) A recent Knight Frank global survey of 400 global firms employing 10 million people reveals that 90% of global firms regard real estate as a strategic device for their business in support of wider transformation. 71 percent of the Indian respondents said expect to see an increase in their real estate portfolio in the next three years.

TableSpace Technologies offers the liquid real estate as a solution for the changing workspace

