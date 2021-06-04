Talisma and Active.Ai, partner to enable improved customer experience in BFSI using Conversation AI enabled Chatbot

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Active Intelligence Pte Ltd, a Singapore Fintech start-up.
The partnership strengthens Talisma's technology products and solutions enabling it to integrate a next-gen conversational AI chatbot into its platform and offer it to its BFSI customers.
This partnership brings together Talisma, an industry leader in offering Customer Relationship Management & Digital Engagement Platform for Enterprises and Active.Ai, provider of comprehensive Conversational AI BFSI focussed platform, deployed at numerous Financial Institutions across the globe.
The solutions from Talisma and Active.Ai can be leveraged by BFSI enterprises on their Conversational AI journey. The collaboration provides a plethora of use cases across Retail and Commercial Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets, with solutions readily available on channels including WhatsApp and also ensures full-proof seamless fallback for human help, if the need arises.
An immediate outcome of the partnership has been a win at one of the top tier banks in UAE and the future, that lies ahead, looks promising for this collaboration.
With predictions from a study that suggest 90 per cent success rates in banking interactions by 2022 using chatbots, Talisma and Active.Ai are perfectly positioned to accelerate digital transformation in the industry. The partnership ensures quickest time to market solutions focusing on digital and personalized interaction resulting in increased customer engagement and considerable cost-savings for banks and financial institutions.
"This synergistic partnership brings together Talisma, an industry leader in offering Customer Relationship Management & Digital Engagement Platform for Enterprises and Active.Ai, provider of a comprehensive Conversational AI BFSI focussed platform deployed at numerous Financial Institutions across the globe. The complementary set of solutions from Talisma and Active.Ai provides a full suite of solution offerings which can be leveraged by BFSI enterprises to leapfrog on Conversational AI journey. The collaboration provides a full set of pre-built use cases across Retail and Commercial Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets, readily available on channels including WhatsApp and ensures seamless fallback for human help as well. Our partnership has borne early results, with a win at one of the top tier Banks in UAE and the future, that lies ahead, looks promising for this collaboration," said Ravi Shankar, Co-Founder & CEO of Active.Ai.
"Talisma has always been at the forefront of transforming customer experience for enterprises. With this partnership with Active.AI our solutions fit into the strategic and tactical directions needed in the industry to continue to transform customer experience and engagement," said Rajendra Mruthyunjayappa, Managing Director, Talisma Corporation.
"Our recent win of a top tier bank in UAE is one among many we see coming up in the future," he added.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
