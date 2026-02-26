PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate Senior Vice President of Global Network Division at NEC Corporation, said, "Today's milestone furthers our collaboration with Tejas Networks for 5G massive MIMO radio and to achieve supply-chain diversification which helps in mitigating risks to our customers by building a resilient, flexible globalized ecosystem."

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said, "Our partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging our respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos. We will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide."