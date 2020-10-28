SPONSORED CONTENT
TestingXperts certified as a Great Place to Work

October 28, 2020 16:00 IST
London [United Kingdom]/ Pennsylvania [United States], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts (Tx), a next-gen QA and DevOps company, is delighted to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® 2020, a certification awarded by the leading global analyst, 'Great Place to Work®.' TestingXperts has earned this recognition as the company has excelled upon building a high-trust, and high-performance culture for 5 significant factors of - "Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie."

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. This certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike, and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

This global recognition as a great workplace is a testimony to the Tx community's rich culture, and commitment for creating an employee-friendly organization. This recognition has immense importance in Tx's branding and outreach and has positioned it as a preferred employer.

"TestingXperts is extremely proud and honoured to receive this recognition especially in these pandemic times. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating an open, transparent and caring culture based on mutual trust and respect," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts, speaking on being certified as a Great Place to Work.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

