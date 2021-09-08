The Drawpad Design Institute launched by ANSA Interiors

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/Target Media): For all aspiring interior designers and decor lovers! The DrawPad Design Institute by ANSA Architecture and Interiors has introduced long term and short-term courses covering residential, commercial and space planning subjects along with courses on 3D max, Auto Cad & home decor.

With live interactive classroom sessions conducted by luxury interior designing experts, the course is crafted to reset the learning methodology; and train in practical subjects that make you industry ready.

The institute is the first of its kind to start off an 'interior designing culture' in India, as it has made the Indian design industry to gain the pace. The Institute proffers a 1-year interior design certification course containing 12 modules with 12 online interactive assignment sessions. The students are provided with the provision to clear their doubts in real-time and none of their queries will go unaddressed.

Sapna Aggarwal, Interior Designer and Co founder of ANSA Interiors, has recently launched "The Drawpad Design Institute" to pilot and polish the budding interior designers to excel in the field in a methodological way through systematic online classes and LIVE classes.

She is a dependable name in the interior designing industry in India and internationally, for her flawless, creative and innovative work in commercial and residential field. She has won a number of awards, including those handed to her by many media companies as well as architectural institutes and associations.

Understanding the requirement of aspiring students in the field of designing and architecture, The Draw Pad Design Institute fills the gap between both education and market trends along with nurturing the young artists to shine bright.

Together with the 1-year certification course, the institute also offers quite a lot of short-term and advanced online courses to enable interior design students, interior designers, civil engineers and architects to outshine in the very dynamic interior designing industry. The institute also offers placements & internships to the deserving students.

"Over 5800 students have expressed their academic interest in pursuing their designing studies at DrawPad Design Institute, the institute is expecting to double the students number and expand in other cities by 2022," says Ankush Aggarwal, Co-founder and promoter of The DrawPad and ANSA Interiors.

Sapna further adds that, "The academic program at the institute has been curated after extensive study on the practical challenges which usually the designer face on the ground. We have tried to match with the international study pattern, so that they could use the same methodology on grounds and be remain updated with the technology advancements".

With the introduction of the institute, the industry helps not only the aspiring students who wish to pursue the career in the interior designing but also it will help the decor lovers to who want to have the knowledge on the subject to enhance their decor settings at the homes in their short term courses. More information on the courses can be obtained from their official website: (https://thedrawpad.com)

At present, the industry sees the major advancement both in designing as well as in the technological advancement, matching the standards with the international market and standards.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)