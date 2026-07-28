VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: The LEGO Group expanded its retail footprint in India with the opening of its first LEGO Certified Store in Mumbai on July 25. Located at the R City Mall in Ghatkopar, and launched in collaboration with the Ample Group, the new store brings the world of LEGO creativity and play to the city. The launch marks the fifth LEGO Certified Store in India, just over a year after the company opened its first store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, followed by two stores in Bengaluru and one in Chennai. With the opening of the store, LEGO fans in Mumbai will now have access to more than 250 LEGO sets, including sought-after products such as the LEGO® Technic™ Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Megacar or the LEGO® Icons Arcade Pinball Machine, which are only available at LEGO Certified Stores. The store opening was attended by popular actors and digital creators, including Rannvijay Singha, Ayush Mehra, Agasthya Shah, Raunaq Rajani and Ishpreet Balbbir, who joined fans in a day of building challenges, live interactions, and creator-led games.

A world record, built brick by brick The launch celebrations invited LEGO fans of Mumbai to become part of history as they joined Ritam Bhatnagar, a famous Adult LEGO Fan in India, in setting a Guinness World Records™ feat for the world's largest LEGO brick mosaic (Multiple Panels). Built live using 738,000 LEGO bricks, each face of the cube brought iconic elements synonymous with Mumbai to life in brick form, from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the city's taxis and coastline, with a "Hello Mumbai" mosaic crowning the build. Inspired by Mumbai, built for play Spanning 2,310 sq. ft., the store is home to unique experiences like India's first LEGO vertical Play Wall. Visitors can discover Mumbai-themed models and mosaics, including a LEGO Dabbawala model built with 29,000 bricks and vibrant pop-art designs inspired by local landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi. Inspired by Mumbai's rich culture and creativity, the store reflects the imagination and hands-on play at the heart of the LEGO brand.

Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO India said, "Mumbai was built from seven islands joined into one--a city quite literally assembled piece by piece. We could imagine no more natural home for the LEGO brand in India. We took play to the streets with a LEGO Play Truck roaming across the city, a LEGO Kaali Peeli taxi delighting passers-by, and a LEGO Metro guided fans to their destination: The LEGO Store. That same playful spirit came to life inside the store through never-before-seen play experiences and brick-built tributes inspired by the city. We're thrilled to have the Ample Group as our partner on this journey and, as we look ahead, we remain committed to bringing the joy of play to more people, in more cities, across India."

Rajesh Narang, Founder & CEO, Ample Group said "The launch of our first LEGO Certified Store in Mumbai is another significant milestone in Ample's journey of bringing world-class retail experiences closer to consumers across India. At Ample, we have always believed that great retail goes beyond transactions - it creates moments of discovery, connection, and lasting memories. This store reflects that vision. We are excited to offer Mumbai a destination where families, children, and LEGO fans of all ages can imagine, create, and experience the joy of play in an immersive environment. As we continue to expand our premium retail footprint, we remain committed to creating experiences that inspire, engage, and bring communities together."

Anuradha Singh, Head of Retail, Runwal Realty said "We are delighted to welcome the first LEGO Certified Store to R City Mall, further strengthening our commitment to bringing iconic global brands and flagship retail experiences to Mumbai. As a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle, R City continually evolves its portfolio to offer customers differentiated, experience-led destinations. The addition of the LEGO store enhances our family-focused retail offering, bringing a globally loved brand that inspires creativity and play while reinforcing our position as a preferred destination for consumers. We are confident this partnership will enrich the customer experience, attract new audiences and add significant value to our retail portfolio."

On launch day, Mumbai showed up to play The celebrations kicked off with over 300 children from across the city coming together for a day of creativity, building and play. Excitement continued to grow as popular digital creators Rannvijay Singha, Ayush Mehra, Agasthya Shah, Raunaq Rajani, and Ishpreet Balbir joined the festivities, adding to the buzz across the store. From high-energy activities to hands-on building experiences across the LEGO display areas, children and adults alike came together to celebrate the limitless possibilities of LEGO play. Fans of all ages explored the store, discovered their favourite LEGO sets and took home a piece of the experience as Mumbai officially welcomed its first LEGO Certified Store.

Taking the joy of play beyond launch day The launch weekend continues with initiatives that extend the joy of LEGO play beyond the store. On 26 July, families came together to build specially designed LEGO MRI scanner sets that help children better understand the MRI process. The completed builds will be donated to hospitals. The LEGO Group has also partnered with United Way Mumbai, a Mumbai-based nonprofit mobilizing communities and companies for social impact, to donate 100 LEGO sets to underprivileged children, who were also welcomed to the store on 27 July to experience the FIFA and Spider-Man activity zones. Media Contacts:

Mita Kataria: MKataria@golin.com Saloni Trivedi: STrivedi@golin.com About the LEGO Group: The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.

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