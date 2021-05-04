The wait is over, Krishna Singh Thakur launched his most awaited song, "Super Star Peg"

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/PNN): Krishna Singh Thakur has been consistently working on his talent and after his previous track became viral, he has understood the importance of working on something that he truly admires and he is constantly improving and delivering back to back hit songs.
His previous hit song "I am a star baby" was viral and it was played in several events including Splitsvilla X3 and Indian Idol 12 and now his new drop called "Super Star Peg" has also been launched and it is creating hype which is on a whole different level. The song has been launched the shooting of the song has been completed in Mauritius and Chandigarh which promises you a great music video with super funky upbeats that will make you groove in the club.
The story of his arrival in the music industry is very interesting and unlike anything, you have heard before. Krishna Singh Thakur started his event management company in 2013 and earned great success in that business which at a point in time became so big that it used to organise concerts for all the biggest pop and hip-hop artists of the Indian subcontinent. He saw the love for the craft and music in the people's eyes and he felt that love in the deepest of his soul.
He simply imparted the same love he felt for the events and the music industry in his songs and his creations, and after years of hard work and hustle, he finally debuted with his song "I am a Star Baby" in collaboration with Zee Music.
In any form of creativity, it is important to experiment with your style. Krishna very well understands what Indian listeners want and he is willing to take calculated leaps of faith in the future. He told us about his plans and his upcoming projects.
Krishna told us that he is looking forward to experimenting with his style and see what is the taste of the Indian audience and how people would like the most to listen to his songs. To do so, he is planning to release a song every month which shows his dedication to achievement. It shows that focusing on the process is what takes you to the destination.
We all can have many takeaways from his inspirational journey. We wish him all the best in his 2021 plans.
