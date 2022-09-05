Top 8 doctors suggest the best ways to cure sinusitis

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/PNN): Sinusitis is a common condition defined as inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, the cavity within the bones that surround the nose. The inflammation leads to oedema and blockade of airflow and causes the secretion of fluid into the sinus cavities, which are unable to drain, thus creating pressure on the cheeks and forehead, leading to severe headache, pain, pressure, nasal congestion, and fever. The following are the suggestions of top doctors who specialize in sinusitis treatment.

Dr Ashwani Kumar - MBBS, DNB (ENT), Consultant Surgeon - Adventis ENT, Head Neck & Cochlear Implant Clinic, New Delhi

Sinusitis occurs as the result of an inflammatory reaction because of an allergy or infection from a virus, bacteria, or fungus. Inflammation leads to blockage of sinus openings, resulting in nasal blockage, stuffy nose, runny nose, post-nasal discharge, facial pain, loss of smell, and cough.

Allergy management, along with salt water nasal irrigation and nasal steroid sprays, are the main treatments for the symptoms of chronic sinusitis. Antibiotics may sometimes be helpful, but not always. Minimally invasive procedures like Balloon Sinuplasty or Endoscopic Sinus Surgery can be carried out to clear the blockages and widen the natural pathways between the sinuses and nose.

Dr Shantanu Panja - MBBS, MS (PGIMER, Chandigarh), Advanced training in Robotic surgery, South Korea, Chief Surgeon & Senior Consultant, Apollo Multi-Speciality Hospitals, Kolkata

As a clinician, I believe that the first step to curing sinusitis is to have a proper understanding of the underlying cause. Assessment can be done by a CT scan of the Sinuses, Nasal Endoscopy, and a few blood tests. The majority of the patients are treated with medicine. However, if there is any anatomical deformity, polyps, fungal infection, tumor, or sinus collection, then it may require surgical intervention. Post-operative care, proper medication, nasal douches, and periodic check-ups are important. In today's time, minimally invasive endoscopic sinus surgery and the latest innovations like balloon sinuplasty give excellent results and quick recovery without any external scar. Medical and surgical management often complement each other to give the best outcome for the patient.

Dr Prashant Kewle - MS (ENT), DORL,Sr. Consultant Apollo spectra & Sushrut Hospital, Director THE CLINIC, Mumbai

When we get a cold, the secretions in the nose fill the sinuses and replace air, so we feel heaviness and pain. If we do not treat these normal colds completely, then the swelling inside the sinuses remains and may block the openings of the sinuses, leading to future problems of chronic sinusitis, post-nasal drips, chronic stuffy nose, blocked nose with secretions, headaches, and facial pains, osteoma in the sinuses. So if you want to cure sinusitis, you should take proper treatment and completely clear the infection.If the sinus walls are too thick, they will give rise to polyps, and surgery will be required at this time to widen the openings of the sinuses through the nose by ENDOSCOPIC SINUS SURGERY.

Dr Shareef M M - MBBS, MS (ENT), MRCS (GLASGOW),DOHNS (LONDON), Dr Shareef's ENT Clinic, Hyderabad

Sinusitis is a common problem across the globe. There is no difference between a common cold and acute sinusitis. Common factors causing it are smoking, pollution, allergies and sometimes structural issues with the nose. Myth 1: Sinusitis requires operation. Fact: Most of the Sinusitis will settle down with simple medication and steam. Myth 2: X-rays and CT scans require knowledge of sinusitis. Fact: Unless surgery is planned, a CT scan is not necessary. Myth 3: Allergies get better with surgery. Surgery only opens the nasal passages and sinuses. Allergies are never cured with surgery. Allergy treatment is either by regular anti-allergy medication or by finding the root cause of allergy testing. Regular nasal cleaning with saltwater will settle the majority of sinusitis issues.

Dr Shakuntala Ghosh - MBBS, MS (ENT),Senior Consultant ENT,Director Sri Rama ENT Care Centre, Hyderabad

If there is an upper airway allergy or exposure to cold air or pollutants, viral or bacterial infection due to the stasis of drainage, then the problem gets compounded. The diagnosis can be clinched with an X-ray or CT scan of the sinuses. In the initial stages, conservative treatment with antibiotics, antihistamines, topical nasal decongestants, and steam inhalation for 1-2 weeks may help in disease remission. Underlying allergies have to be treated too. Adequate hydration, a nutritious diet, and exercise will help in boosting general immunity to overcome the sinus infection. When the maximum medical treatment fails, then endoscopic sinus surgery to unblock the sinuses and drain the secretions or polyps will become mandatory.

Dr Sampurna Ghosh - MBBS, MS - ENT,Consultant ENT, Head & Neck Surgeon, Specialist in Sleep Apnea (Snoring),Endoscopic Sinus Surgery, Cochlear Implant, Hyderabad

Sinusitis is a broad term to describe infection in sinus. There are various types of sinusitis like acute vs chronic; Bacterial vs fungal; with or without polyp etc. The best practice is to check with ENT surgeon and discuss treatment plan after Endoscopy and CT scan of sinuses. This is curable. Medicine and surgery both have equally important role in its treatment. Successful treatment depends on correct plan for individual patient and follow up visits as advised by ENT surgeon.

Dr Agneesh Patial - MS (ENT), Sr Consultant ENT Surgeon, Director - INSIGHT ENT CLINIC, Mumbai

Acute rhinosinusitis often recovers with measures such as nasal warm saline irrigation, decongestants, steam inhalation, anti-inflammatory medicines, mucolytics, if needed then antibiotics, followed by management of underlying immune and allergy conditions.

One must consult an ENT specialist if symptoms last longer than 2 weeks. For proper assessment, opd based nasal endoscopy and CT scan for sinuses may be necessary to check for structural problems, anatomical variations and extent & type of disease in cases with persistent symptoms and chronic sinusitis. If found significant with conditions like polyps, fungal sinusitis then endoscopic sinus surgery may be considered to clear the disease and obstructions, making it conducive for the further medical treatment, importantly nasal saline washes and steroid nasal sprays.

Dr Sahil Kapoor - MBBS, MS, ENT (Head & Neck Surgeon),Consultant ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, Allergy Specialist, ACE ENT Care, Gurugram

Sinusitis can be a result of a variety of environmental, anatomical, and genetic causes, but occurs commonly due to viral infections and/or allergies. The preventive treatment for sinusitis, even in modern medicine, is based on our traditional and Ayurvedic remedies like nasal irrigation with water and non-iodized salt. Breathing exercises, steam inhalation, increasing the water intake, avoiding smoking, and using irritants like perfumes or sprays to avoid nasal mucosa irritation help in preventing sinusitis, and wearing a mask to prevent allergens from entering the nose also helps in preventing allergic sinusitis. Endoscopic sinus surgery is required only in worse-case scenarios where the day-to-day life of the patient is affected and the cause of sinusitis cannot be managed with medical treatment.

