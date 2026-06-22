NewsVoir Punjab [India], June 22: Trident Group marked the 12th International Yoga Day with large-scale celebrations across its manufacturing facilities at Sanghera and Dhaula in Punjab, Budhni in Madhya Pradesh, and its corporate office in Ludhiana. More than 1,000 employees, family members and residents from neighbouring villages participated in the initiative aimed at promoting holistic well-being and healthy living. Guided yoga and meditation sessions were conducted by certified instructors at all locations. Participants practised various yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation techniques focused on improving flexibility, concentration and overall fitness. The sessions also highlighted the importance of adopting healthy daily habits, mindfulness and regular physical activity.

Inspired by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi Ji's message of "Yoga for Humanity 2.0", the programme emphasised yoga's role in strengthening physical health, mental well-being and social harmony. The active participation of local communities reflected Trident Group's belief that health and wellness are shared responsibilities that contribute to stronger and more resilient societies. Reflecting on the importance of yoga in modern life, Trident Group Chairman Emeritus and Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta said that "Yoga is not merely a physical exercise but a complete way to make life balanced, meaningful and purposeful. He said that in today's fast-paced life, people often leave behind health and mental balance in the pursuit of success. Indian culture has always taught that success and happiness are complementary, not contradictory."

Explaining the significance of yoga, he said "The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj", which means "to join" or "to unite". Yoga establishes harmony between the body, mind, intellect and spirit. In ancient India, yoga was not limited to asanas; it was a way of life that nurtured values such as discipline, patience, concentration, service and balance." He said modern lifestyles are leading to increasing levels of stress, anxiety and mental fatigue, making yoga more relevant than ever. Yoga not only helps maintain physical health but also provides mental clarity, emotional stability and spiritual balance. Referring to the younger generation, Rajinder Gupta said that while today's youth have unprecedented opportunities, they also face immense pressure to succeed. In such circumstances, yoga provides the right direction, confidence and strength to maintain balance in life.

He further said that technology and opportunities will continue to evolve in a rapidly changing world, but balance, concentration and connection with values will always remain important. He urged everyone to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives and embrace this invaluable heritage of India. The programme also showcased Trident Group's continued focus on employee wellness through regular awareness initiatives encouraging posture correction, eye relaxation exercises, desk-based stretching and wellness breaks. These efforts reinforce the company's commitment to preventive healthcare, healthy ageing and a positive workplace culture. The enthusiastic response across all locations underscored the growing recognition of yoga as an effective tool for reducing stress, enhancing productivity and promoting a healthier lifestyle. Refreshments were arranged for all participants.

About Trident Limited Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical manufacturer. Trident's yarn, bath & bedlinen and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

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