TVS Emerald Partners with Zolo to Provide Rental Assistance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI/News Voir): Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (TVS Emerald), a TVS Group company, has partnered with Zolo Stays to avail the services of finding a tenant for their apartment.

The service will now be available for customers of TVS Emerald Lighthouse, the lifestyle residential offering by the brand. The project, located right opposite Embassy IT Park on the 200 ft. Radial Road in Pallavaram, is expected to benefit from the huge rental demand that this micro-market is expected to witness over the next few quarters. To cater to this opportunity, TVS Emerald has tied-up with Zolo Stays.

This will also add to the value proposition of Lighthouse, to both the customers of Zolo Stays and the asset owner, as they can enjoy the combined benefits of the unique design along with amenities at Lighthouse, and the value-added services of Zolo Stays.

The TVS Group, is one of India's leading business houses, with over 50 group companies, close to 50,000 employees, and a turnover of over USD 8.5 billion. Started by TV Sundaram Iyengar in 1911 in Madurai (Tamil Nadu), where it is headquartered, it has over the years come to be synonymous with the qualities of Trust, Value and Service - be it in two-wheelers, automotive components, or homes. Visit the TVS Group site to know more about its global, and enduring, footprint.

Emerald Haven Realty Limited (EHRL) is the real-estate company forming part of TVS Group. Started in 2013. It brings to you the same trust, value, and service you have come to expect and rely on from the TVS Group.

TVS Emerald has already delivered 2.4 million sq. ft. of residential housing to its customers, ahead of schedule. TVS Emerald plans to launch many more projects in the coming years. All with one solid aim - to make high-quality living spaces available to home buyers.

Zolo, India's largest co-living brand, was founded in 2015 with the aim to redefine the living experience in India. The market leader offers trusted and comfortable managed living solutions through ready-to-move-in rented rooms/beds that offer convenient amenities at affordable prices via an integrated app-based technology platform. Zolo pioneered the co-living and student housing space in 2015 and currently enjoys the market leader position with 50,000 beds live under the platform and another 100,000 beds signed for future demand absorption across all its properties in 10 cities.

The founding team - Nikhil Sikri, Sneha Choudhry, and Akhil Sikri, recognised the gap and pioneered the managed affordable living space in India. They identified the pain-points of people migrating to bigger cities for better opportunities. Over the last five years, they have worked to bridge this gap with managed living solutions. With each new addition of a customer, employee, and building owner they took a deep dive into understanding what works for each partner and refined their offerings making it convenient and hassle free for each one of them.

The company is backed by Investcorp, Nexus Ventures Partners, IDFC Alternatives, Trifecta Capital, and Mirae Assets. In the last round of Series C funding in July 2020, the team raised USD 56 million making it a total of USD 90 million raised till date.

