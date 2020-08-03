JUST IN
Sonalika leads industry performance with ever highest 71.7 percent domestic growth in July 2020
TVS Motor sales in July 2020 grows by 27 per cent over June 2020

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 27 per cent in July 2020 with 252,744 units as against 198,387 units in June 2020.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 as against 279,465 units registered in the month of July 2019.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 243,788 units in July 2020 as against 265,679 units in July 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 189,647 units in July 2020 as against 208,489 units in July 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 106,062 units in July 2020 as against 108,210 units in July 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 78,603 units in July 2020 as against 105,199 units in July 2019.

Exports

The Company's total exports registered sales of 62,389 units in the month of July 2020 as against 69,994 units in July 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 54,141 units in July 2020 as against 57,190 units in July 2019.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 8,956 units in July 2020 as against 13,786 units in July 2019.

