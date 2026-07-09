HT Syndication Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9: India's First Pay Per Minute Driver Hiring App, "UDrivo," was launched in Hyderabad, marking a significant step forward in the way private vehicle owners hire professional car drivers. The innovative platform offers a transparent, flexible, and convenient solution that allows customers to book verified drivers within minutes and pay only for the exact time they use the service. Developed by Hyderabad-based technology company UDrivo, the app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Find UDrivo Apps - For Customers: UDrivo (Android/iOS) | For Drivers: UDrivo Driver (Android/iOS).

The platform is designed to serve a wide range of travel requirements, including local commuting, office travel, airport transfers, business meetings, shopping trips, family outings, medical appointments, special occasions, and more. At the core of the platform is its unique Pay Per Minute pricing model, which sets it apart from conventional driver hiring services that typically rely on fixed packages or hourly billing. With UDrivo, customers are charged only for the actual duration of the driver's service, ensuring complete pricing transparency and eliminating unnecessary waiting charges. The company believes this model will make professional driver hiring more affordable, efficient, and accessible for millions of private vehicle owners across India.

India's mobility landscape has evolved rapidly in recent years, with app-based transportation services becoming an integral part of urban life. However, the organized professional driver hiring segment has remained largely fragmented and underserved. UDrivo aims to bridge this gap by creating a secure, technology-driven marketplace that connects customers with verified professional drivers through a simple and user-friendly mobile application. The platform has already built a strong network across the country, with more than 25,000 professional car drivers registered and over 5,500 verified drivers actively offering services in major Indian cities. Each driver undergoes a structured verification process before being approved to accept bookings, helping ensure safety, reliability, and service quality for customers.

Beyond offering convenience to vehicle owners, UDrivo is also focused on creating meaningful earning opportunities for professional drivers. According to the company, drivers on the platform can earn up to ₹60,000 per month, depending on customer demand, working hours, trip availability, and service performance. The flexible model allows drivers to choose their preferred schedules while receiving booking requests directly through the UDrivo Driver app. As part of its expansion strategy, UDrivo has announced plans to onboard one lakh professional car drivers across India within the next six months. The company believes this ambitious target will not only expand service availability across the country but also generate large-scale employment opportunities for skilled drivers.

With rising private vehicle ownership, increasing smartphone adoption, and growing demand for digital mobility solutions, UDrivo sees strong potential in India's organized driver hiring market. By combining verified drivers, transparent pricing, and digital convenience, the company aims to build a trusted platform that benefits both customers and driver partners. The company is led by Social Activist Merugu Ashok, Managing Director Suhasini Thuppari, Director Kokkarakonda Mounika, and Chief Executive Officer Kokkarakonda Sudhakar. Under their leadership, UDrivo continues to focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, driver empowerment, and technology-driven mobility solutions. Speaking on the occasion, the company leadership said the launch of India's First Pay Per Minute Driver Hiring App represents an important milestone in the evolution of the country's driver hiring industry. They added that UDrivo remains committed to using technology to simplify the process of hiring professional car drivers while ensuring transparency, affordability, and reliability for customers and creating sustainable income opportunities for thousands of professional drivers.

With the launch of India's First Pay Per Minute Driver Hiring App, "UDrivo," the company aims to redefine the professional driver hiring experience through a transparent, technology-driven, and customer-focused platform. As UDrivo expands across India, it remains committed to making professional driver hiring safer, faster, more affordable, and more accessible to millions of private vehicle owners while building one of the country's largest networks of verified professional car drivers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)