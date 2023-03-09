Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches "Unpause Initiative" to support the women rejoining the workforce after a break

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is pleased to announce the launch of the 'Unpause Initiative', a programme designed to assist women who have taken a career break for any reason and are now ready to return to the workforce. The initiative is part of our commitment to promoting workplace diversity and inclusion. The bank's employees participated in a 3-kilometer walk from its registered headquarters in Koramangala, Bengaluru to support an initiative aimed at empowering women and providing them with the tools they need to move forward to the next phase of their lives.

As part of the 'Unpause Initiative,' Ujjivan SFB has also announced a special Hiring Drive and Employee referral programme for women who are resuming their careers. The hiring programme will be implemented across the bank, and women from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer of Ujjivan SFB, stated regarding the initiative, "We believe that diversity and inclusion are essential to building a strong and sustainable organisation. We acknowledge that women who have taken a career break often face various obstacles when re-entering the workforce. This initiative aims to provide women with the resources and support they need to succeed, to enable them to enrich themselves and contribute to the community at large."

Regarding the initiative, Chandralekha Chaudhuri, Head of Human Resources at Ujjivan SFB, stated, "We at Ujjivan firmly believe that embracing equity is a significant milestone on the path towards achieving diversity and inclusion. People come from various backgrounds and stages of life, and their support needs vary. We feel it is of the utmost importance to offer women who are entering the workforce the environment, opportunities, and resources they need to flourish. Therefore, we are inspired to welcome women from all areas of life, particularly those with career breaks. Equal opportunities, fair wages and benefits, and work-life balance are Ujjivan's core values, which provide the perfect opportunity for women to regain the confidence and skills necessary to build better lives and the community around them."

