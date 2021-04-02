United First launches the initiative to distribute 5000 sewing machines under its SDG's 2030 programme

You would like to read
- Falling down is not defeat; refusing to get up is - Biijal Shah: Self Made Woman
- Wedding Bells for Taha Shah Badussha and Alaya Furniturewala
- Virtuous moment for Jayesh Shah to be amongst Global Indian 2020
- Actress Khushi Shah's mind-blowing transformation for 'Kya Main Mental Hun' is AWE-SPIRING!
- Samir Shah added one more title of "The Global Icon 2020" in his kitty
New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): United First, a platform and consortium for uplifting humanity successfully launched the 11th goal of building sustainable cities and communities under its initiative of launching United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals India, 2030 on March 30, 2021.
This magnanimous step was aimed towards uplifting 5000 households by providing them with sewing machines in a bid to give them an opportunity of earning a living for themselves with dignity.
The initiative was supported by 165 robust organizations and was led by the young board of Sajan Shah, Sagar Shah, and Ritu Bhagwani. All the organizations pledged their CSR report towards this initiative.
Indian states that will have the beneficiaries of this programme includes 14 states and 2 UT's (Jammu and Delhi), whose targeted cities include, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Hubli, Thiruvendrapuram, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Agartala, Gurgaon, Delhi, Udhampur and more 29 cities.
Following this, the young leader at United First, Sajan Shah remarked, "This event marks another step into the journey of coming closer to the United Nations SDG India 2030, wherein over 5000 families in need will be supported with 5000 hand sewing machines to help them lift their economic conditions in the pandemic and support India to build sustainable cities and communities".
"Along with this,141 skills software will be given to schools of 300 villages in a bid to increase the education infrastructure of such schools and make skill-building resources available for schoolchildren. We are hopeful that these steps will guide us to achieve our goals of a robust and sustainable planet where each individual is empowered to make the most productive use of their lives", adds Sagar Shah. Ritu Bhagwani joins the team's vision saying, "We need to support humanity to achieve the growth of our country. It is the only way by which the nation would lead on to become paramount in all aspects".
The launch was witnessed by over 80 influencers, corporate leaders, social activists, and business tycoons. Several partner organizations blessed the event to increase the reach of this remarkable step in bolstering a sustainable planet, PSP projects, Ganesh Housing, Avocab, Satyamev Group, Sunheart group were few top leading groups who joined hands for this initiative. Media organizations such as The PR Tree were also present to provide better reach and visibility to the event.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor