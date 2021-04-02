United First launches the initiative to distribute 5000 sewing machines under its SDG's 2030 programme

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): United First, a platform and consortium for uplifting humanity successfully launched the 11th goal of building sustainable cities and communities under its initiative of launching United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals India, 2030 on March 30, 2021.

This magnanimous step was aimed towards uplifting 5000 households by providing them with sewing machines in a bid to give them an opportunity of earning a living for themselves with dignity.

The initiative was supported by 165 robust organizations and was led by the young board of Sajan Shah, Sagar Shah, and Ritu Bhagwani. All the organizations pledged their CSR report towards this initiative.

Indian states that will have the beneficiaries of this programme includes 14 states and 2 UT's (Jammu and Delhi), whose targeted cities include, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Hubli, Thiruvendrapuram, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Agartala, Gurgaon, Delhi, Udhampur and more 29 cities.

Following this, the young leader at United First, Sajan Shah remarked, "This event marks another step into the journey of coming closer to the United Nations SDG India 2030, wherein over 5000 families in need will be supported with 5000 hand sewing machines to help them lift their economic conditions in the pandemic and support India to build sustainable cities and communities".

"Along with this,141 skills software will be given to schools of 300 villages in a bid to increase the education infrastructure of such schools and make skill-building resources available for schoolchildren. We are hopeful that these steps will guide us to achieve our goals of a robust and sustainable planet where each individual is empowered to make the most productive use of their lives", adds Sagar Shah. Ritu Bhagwani joins the team's vision saying, "We need to support humanity to achieve the growth of our country. It is the only way by which the nation would lead on to become paramount in all aspects".

The launch was witnessed by over 80 influencers, corporate leaders, social activists, and business tycoons. Several partner organizations blessed the event to increase the reach of this remarkable step in bolstering a sustainable planet, PSP projects, Ganesh Housing, Avocab, Satyamev Group, Sunheart group were few top leading groups who joined hands for this initiative. Media organizations such as The PR Tree were also present to provide better reach and visibility to the event.

