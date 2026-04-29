NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Rentokil PCI, India's leading pest control and hygiene service provider, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Pecopp Pest Control Services Pvt Ltd ("Pecopp"). This acquisition strengthens Rentokil PCI's ability to service customers particularly within the Western region, and reinforces its commitment to setting new benchmarks in the pest management industry. The acquisition integrates Pecopp's customer portfolio, experienced workforce, and operational assets into the Rentokil PCI network. This union brings together two entities driven by a shared vision of innovation, service excellence, and sustainable growth. Founded in Mumbai, Pecopp has built a strong reputation over several decades, serving a prestigious portfolio of customers across the professional services, luxury hospitality, premium entertainment sectors among others. By joining forces with Rentokil PCI, Pecopp will now be able to leverage global resources, advanced R & D, and an expansive digital infrastructure to further elevate its service delivery for customers.

"By welcoming Pecopp into the Rentokil PCI family we are building on our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and spearheading service advancements in the Indian market. Together, we will provide our customers with world-class, tech-driven solutions," David Lewis, Managing Director, Rentokil PCI. "Pecopp's long-standing local expertise combined with Rentokil PCI's global leadership, empowers us to offer cutting-edge expertise to our loyal customer base. As we amplify our offerings, we will continue to deliver the personalized, pioneering care our clients expect, backed by a broader range of specialized capabilities. This partnership represents a major milestone in our journey," Siddharth Balwani, Managing Director, Pecopp.

This acquisition underscores Rentokil PCI's unwavering dedication to deliver unmatched service standards by focusing on high-quality demand through optimized digital strategies and a customer-first approach. About Pecopp For over five decades, Pecopp has been a pioneer in pest management, safeguarding homes and businesses with unparalleled expertise. Moving beyond traditional extermination, Pecopp leads the industry through "Digital Pecopp" - a smart, integrated solution featuring real-time monitoring and data analytics for proactive, efficient protection. Through such innovation, Pecopp is able to combine remote tracking with timely interventions to ensure optimized results and minimal disruption to customer operations. About Rentokil PCI Rentokil PCI is a leading pest control service provider in India. As a Rentokil Initial brand, Rentokil PCI, was formed in 2017 through a joint venture (JV) between Pest Control India, the leading pest control company in India, and Rentokil, the world's leading pest control brand. Rentokil PCI strongly aims to set new standards for customer service, having operations in over 300 locations in India. Rentokil PCI focuses on developing industry-leading service operations through the sharing of best practices, leading-edge innovations, and avant-garde digital technologies.

As one of the most trusted pest control and disinfection service providers in India, Rentokil PCI takes immense pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. The expertise of the corporation is backed by its 7800+ employees and highly trained technicians (500+ Bird Pro certified employees, 550+ certified fumigators, and 35+ AFOs). At present, Rentokil PCI is serving a wide range of customers across industries - ranging from the largest multinational pharmaceutical, industrial, and food production companies to local, small-scale shops, restaurants, residential premises, and more. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)