UST Partners with o9 Solutions to Provide Effective Supply Chain Management for the Enterprise Clients

You would like to read
- Ataccama partners with UST to transform Enterprise Data Governance
- KredX unveils new brand identity; positions itself as one-stop solution provider of supply chain financing
- MBA Program in Real Estate at Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE) under the Aegis of HSNC University
- CSS Corp wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year 2022
- Enterprise application development company with 200 per cent year on year growth is hiring 50-plus engineers in Eastern India
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/PR Newswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with (https://o9solutions.com) o9 Solutions, to provide effective supply chain management and propel the digital transformation for the enterprise clients.
o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, enables organizations to accelerate the digital transformation of their supply chain functions. The partnership will help retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, technology, and telecom enterprises unlock significant value in end-to-end planning and execution processes for their supply chain networks.
The (https://o9solutions.com/partners/?_sft_partner_region=north-america & _sft_partner_tags=1-system-integrators & sf_paged=2) partnership will combine UST's deep systems integration and strategic knowledge expertise with o9's AI-powered supply chain, revenue, and P & L planning and decision-making platform. It will also effectively address organizational structure, processes, and associated change management goals to accelerate solution adoption and value realization for clients.
"In today's disrupted world, we are facing a unique combination of incredible volatility across the supply chain and rising customer expectations for a seamless experience across all channels. We are proud to integrate o9's industry-leading integrated business planning platform with our system and data integration capabilities to provide innovative solutions to our clients across all core industries," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.
"Our platform and solutions combined with UST's deep domain expertise will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions. "We look forward to collaborating with UST."
For more information about UST's digital transformation services, please visit (https://www.ust.com/en/what-we-do/digital-transformation).
o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P & L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations--such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery--into one platform. For more information, visit (https://o9solutions.com).
For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at (https://www.ust.com).
Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor