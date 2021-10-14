Vaani Kapoor launched the parcos.com website at a media blitzkrieg event held in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): Parcos now has a new address - Parcos.com

Parcos now launches Parcos.com, its omnichannel online shopping destination for luxury fragrances, beauty, and wellness products. Parcos, established in 2004, has been synonymous with luxury, prestige and authentic beauty products and is the leader in the Indian beauty retail segment. The name PARCOS is an abbreviation of the French words "Parfums & Cosmetique", meaning perfumes and cosmetics with guaranteed authenticity.

With 45 brick and mortar stores in 18 cities across the country, Parcos now extends its reach online to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to its consumers. Parcos provides an extensive selection of more than 50 international luxury brands, and more than 4000+ products from brands like Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Issey Miyake, Versace, Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Clarins and more. Its categories include Fragrance, Makeup and Skincare products.

Parcos has a long-standing partnership with its brands and builds its credibility through consistent delivery to its customers. Our international partnerships with global giants like LVMH, the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS and more, see Parcos as their trusted partner in India. Parcos has also formed strong associations with India's popular Indian E-commerce players like Amazon, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa with its dedicated brand pages and Parcos store look and feel.

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd says, "With Parcos.com we wanted to expand the luxury retail experience beyond our 45 Parcos luxury beauty stores across India. We now offer the same personalised service straight to your doorstep, with a unique complete shopping experience like never before in luxury. Our tagline, 'The Beauty of Luxury' is inspired from our ambition to broad base luxury beauty to a wider audience across different geographies and demographics."

Parcos.com will give you an uber luxe browsing and personalised buying experience as it is the only Indian platform that represents global brand equity online. Parcos.com customers will be the first to avail of special brand offers, preview to new brand launches, gift with purchases and news and updates on the latest beauty trends, celebrity and influencer favourites and advice from beauty experts. In addition, Parcos.com will have a specially crafted loyalty program that would seamlessly integrate one's shopping experience to a single destination.

Villoo Daji, Group Marketing Head, Baccarose Perfume and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., "With the digital landscape growing rapidly, we intend to drive affinity and adoption of new age millennials and aspirational luxury shoppers, by providing different platforms to engage, starting with The Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards. Parcos.com is powered by AI capabilities and seamless integrations to ensure consumers are delighted at all touch points."

Vaani Kapoor, Popular Bollywood Actor, and Youth icon, "Parcos has been my favorite beauty destination in India, and I've always been greeted with smiling store personnel and a wide assortment of luxury beauty products at the stores. With Parcos.com, now I have the choice to continue my beauty shopping at my convenience."

To experience and know more about Parcos.com, please visit the website: (https://www.parcos.com)

