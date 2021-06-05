Viridian Group organizes vaccination drive for its employees and their kin

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Viridian Group in collaboration with Manipal Hospital, Dwarka organized a free vaccination drive for its employees and their family members at its Delhi located office.

More than 150 people from 18 to 44 and 45+ age group were benefitted from the initiative and got their jab of Covishield vaccine.

"The second wave of the COVID pandemic has been devastating. The only way to win this fight is to get vaccinated and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour. We have always kept our employee's health and safety as utmost priority. The inoculation drive was organized for staff and their immediate family members to be vaccinated as soon as possible," said Anuj Bhandari, Head Applied Research, Viridian Group.

The company also facilitated the vaccination camp for employees at its Gurugram located office.

The vaccination for the 18-44 age groups has been slow in most states due to vaccine constraints. In such a case, the vaccination drive by corporates has been providing an alternate and smoother route for its employees and families.

"Several people faced the challenge of not getting the appointment slots due to vaccine's constraints. We have been trying to seek the appointment through the Cowin app but were unable as most of the centres were running out of stock. This drive came as a great relief for all of us especially for the elderly in our families," said a 35-year-old employee who got the vaccine at the drive.

Being a responsible corporate, the group believes in taking its employees and all the community involved together in this fight. Taking the initiative further, Viridian Group organized these vaccination camps at its different project sites as well i.e. WTC Chandigarh and WTC GIFT City.

In collaboration with Dr B R Ambedkar State Institute of Medical College, around 130+ Staff members, Security personnel, labourers, and their family members got vaccinated at the site of WTC Chandigarh. In WTC GIFT City, the company organized the camp in association with the Govt. Hospital where 35 people were vaccinated including site labour, security staff, etc.

"It is imperative to provide a safe environment to ensure the wellbeing of all people associated with us. The pandemic does not differentiate between people. We are all the same storm, fighting a common enemy. Construction workers and other staff members who have been working diligently at sites, form the backbone of our business," added Anuj Bhandari, Head Applied Research, Viridian Group.

Approximately 350 people have been vaccinated through the vaccination drives across the sites.

The construction workers and labourers come from the economically weaker section of the society who might not be well versed and not having access to it. Viridian Group has been extending all possible support to its construction workers, staff members, and employees involved. Regular sanitization work and health checkups are being ensured to avoid unwanted situations in the best possible manner.

