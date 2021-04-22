Wella Company introduces weDo/ Professional in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to bringing a positive change in the beauty industry, world leader in professional hair color, care, and styling for over decades, Wella Company has launched its latest innovation, a first-of-its-kind full-on Eco-ethical professional hair and body care brand, weDo/ Professional in India.

weDo/ Professional is a new eco-ethical brand, offering a range of vegan, cruelty-free, and 100 per cent recyclable products, with a minimalist formula. Co-developed with the scientists of the Wella Professionals hair care labs, and in collaboration with hairdressers, each product has been designed with professional performance in mind.

Being an "Eco-ethical" brand, weDo/ Professional looks at a set of environmental, animal, and human impact standards with an objective of being as good as possible, while simultaneously remaining honest and transparent about when certain goals are still beyond reach, but in development.

The weDo/ Professional lineup offers 14 products, including 4 multi-purpose hybrid products for hair and body. This range consists of two unique technologies which are efficient in conditioning hair, first is a sulfate-free cleansing technology that makes cleansers particularly gentle, with a low level of natural origin surfactants, leaving the scalp at an optimal pH.

The second, a silicone-free coating technology found in weDo/ Professional conditioners and masks, formulated with olive oil derivatives that act as natural-origin conditioning agents, to naturally envelope the hair fiber.

Emphasizing Wella Company's commitment to positive change, Manish Bhagat, GM - Wella India Subcontinent Business, says, "With the launch of weDo/ Professional in India, we are tapping into the growing consumers' desire for products that perform, while being conscious of the impact to the environment.

Not only have we developed a consolidated range of multi-functional products that push the boundaries of the industry's natural and ethical standards, but we aim to be as transparent as possible. We intend to start a dialogue and gradually push for positive change within the hair and beauty industry at large."

weDo/Professional has a comprehensive range of clean and natural shampoos, conditioners, and masks for different hair types. weDo/ Professional No Plastic Shampoo Bar (Rs. 1200 for 80 g) is an award-winning sustainability champion made with Argan Oil extracts, that lasts upto 80 washes.

The range also includes hybrid products, such as:

weDo/ Professional Moisturizing Day Cream for Hair and Hands - Rs. 1950 for 100 ml

weDo/ Professional Hair and Body Oil Elixir - Rs. 3350 for 100 ml

weDo/ Professional Protect Balm for Hair and Lips - Rs. 1950 for 25 ml

weDo/ Professional Spread Happiness Mist - Rs. 2150 for 100 ml

weDo/ Professional's Commitment - weDo/ Professional is proud to be vegan, 93 to 99.7 per cent natural origin, and cruelty free. More specifically the brand is:

Certified as vegan by The Vegan Society

Certified as cruelty-free by Cruelty Free International

Dermatologically tested, and formulated without sulfates, silicones, or artificial dyes

All scented products have a special designed fragrance with an extremely low level of allergens

weDo/ Professional uses murumuru and cupuacu butters, which are used to moisturize and nourish the hair fiber. These ingredients are ethically sourced from the Amazon rainforest and are only harvested for the amount needed with a benefit sharing program in place for the local community supported by the ingredient supplier.

weDo/ Professional packaging follows the concept of the circular economy with recycled and recyclable material:

All weDo/ Professional packaging is designed to be 100 per cent recyclable in industrial facilities

Tubes are made with 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic

Bottles are made with 75 per cent to 94 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Any outer packaging is made with 100 per cent recycled cardboard, which is also FSC certified.

Plastic Bank Partnership

weDo/ Professional has partnered with Plastic Bank to continue building on its eco-ethical journey by removing plastic from the environment. This Partnership will allow weDo/ Professional to have a broader impact beyond the products it develops and will help bring to life further its mission to act together towards a more sustainable world. Plastic Bank fights ocean plastic and alleviates extreme poverty by empowering disenfranchised communities to turn pollution into wealth. Collected plastic can be exchanged by residents for rewards such as cash, school tuition, healthcare, or insurance.

That is why for every weDo/ product sold, 8 plastic bottles will be collected from the environment. You can even follow live on the weDo/ Professional website for the exact amount collected so far thanks to the partnership with Plastic Bank.

weDo/ Professional is on a mission to help people transition to a happier and more sustainable lifestyle, for a more beautiful self and a more beautiful planet. Underlining the message of #TogetherWeDo and encouraging others to join the movement, weDo/ aims at transforming good will into concrete actions that will lead to positive change.

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: (https://www.wellacompany.com)

