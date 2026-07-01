VMPL New Delhi [India], June 30: For years, one belief shaped the cattle feed industry in Uttar Pradesh: farmers would always buy the cheapest feed available. It was repeated so often that it became accepted wisdom. Manufacturers built products around it. Distribution strategies were designed around it. Pricing decisions were driven by it. The assumption was simple: quality mattered less than price. Ritu Agarwal believed otherwise. Today, nearly a decade later, the company she co-founded -- Gyandhara Industries Pvt. Ltd. -- has grown into one of North India's fastest-growing cattle feed manufacturers, with revenues exceeding ₹425+ crore, a combined production capacity of 1,500 MT per day across two manufacturing facilities, and a presence spanning Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Nepal. But the more interesting story is not the company's growth. It is the assumption it challenged.

The Assumption Nobody Questioned In 2016, much of the industry operated under the belief that dairy farmers in Uttar Pradesh prioritised price above everything else. The state's massive dairy economy made it one of India's largest cattle feed markets, yet quality nutrition often remained secondary to affordability. As a result, many products in the market were designed primarily to meet price points rather than maximise animal productivity. At the time, Ritu Agarwal had no background in feed manufacturing. After spending nearly fifteen years as a homemaker, she began working alongside the wider Gyan ecosystem, interacting closely with dairy farmers, milk producers and field teams across Uttar Pradesh. What she observed on the ground challenged many commonly held assumptions.

"The farmer was not looking for the cheapest solution. He was looking for a solution that worked. The challenge was that very few people were demonstrating the difference that better nutrition could make."-- Ritu Agarwal Listening Before Building Before Gyandhara was launched, considerable time was spent understanding the realities of dairy farming at the village level. Conversations with farmers revealed a recurring pattern. Many had experimented with different feeds over the years but rarely had access to objective information about nutrition, feed efficiency or return on investment. Feed was often viewed as a cost rather than a productivity tool. At the same time, there appeared to be a significant gap between what many animals were capable of producing and what they were actually producing. These observations led to a simple insight.

The market appeared price-sensitive largely because farmers had limited access to credible proof of nutritional performance. If better nutrition could consistently improve milk productivity, animal health and reproductive performance, farmers would be willing to adopt it. That belief became the foundation of Gyandhara. In 2017, the company was co-founded, with Ritu Agarwal taking on the role of Managing Director. No Advertising. No Shortcuts. Just Results. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion through advertising-led growth, the company adopted a slower and more deliberate approach. Villages were covered one at a time. Districts were built one at a time. The focus remained on helping farmers understand the relationship between nutrition, milk production and profitability.

The approach was simple. Measure the milk. Track the results. Allow farmers to decide for themselves. Growth followed through farmer recommendations rather than mass marketing campaigns. The company first strengthened its presence across Uttar Pradesh before expanding into neighbouring markets, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Nepal. Proof, Not Promises Changing farmer behaviour requires more than marketing. It requires evidence. Gyandhara focused on scientifically formulated cattle feed designed for different categories of dairy animals rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. Alongside nutritional formulation, the company placed significant emphasis on quality systems and process discipline. Quality became a strategic differentiator rather than a compliance exercise. Alongside maintaining BIS certification standards, Gyandhara invested in laboratory infrastructure, quality-control systems and process discipline designed to deliver consistency from raw material procurement through finished feed.

The objective was straightforward: every bag should perform as promised. The company's positioning eventually came to be captured in a simple phrase: "Badhiya Wala Pashu Aahar." Not the cheapest feed. The good one. Building Knowledge Alongside Distribution The company recognised early that improving animal nutrition required more than selling feed. Farmer education had to become part of the model. Through initiatives such as Gyandhara Manthan and the Gyandhara Mitra network, the company began taking nutrition awareness, feeding practices and animal management knowledge directly to dairy farmers. Over the years, these outreach efforts have engaged more than 10 lakh+ farmers across multiple states. During FY 2025-26 alone, more than 70,000 farmers participated in structured farmer education programmes and village-level interactions conducted by the company. The objective was not simply to sell a product, but to help farmers make more informed decisions about animal nutrition and productivity.

"We never asked farmers to trust us blindly. We asked them to observe the results and take their own decision. Farmers are practical business people. When something works consistently, they recognise it very quickly." -- Ritu Agarwal When Markets Begin To Change The growth of Gyandhara reflects one part of the story. From a standing start in 2017, the company has grown into a business exceeding ₹425+ crore in annual revenue, supported by manufacturing facilities at Sandila and Trishundi and a distribution network reaching thousands of retail touchpoints across North India. But perhaps the more significant development has been the gradual shift in how dairy nutrition is discussed across the market.

As awareness around animal nutrition increased, the industry conversation increasingly moved beyond price alone toward productivity, milk quality, animal health and return on investment. Today, concepts that were once discussed primarily within technical circles have become part of mainstream conversations among progressive dairy farmers. In districts such as Hardoi, Sitapur and Bahraich -- among the company's strongest markets -- the increasing adoption of scientific feeding practices reflects a broader shift in farmer mindset towards long-term productivity and performance. That change may not always be captured in a single statistic, but it is visible across villages where dairy farmers are becoming increasingly focused on nutrition, milk quality and animal health.

The Outsider's Advantage Few people would have predicted that a woman returning to the workforce after fifteen years would go on to build one of the region's fastest-growing cattle feed companies. Yet that distance from industry convention may have proved valuable. Approaching the market without preconceived assumptions allowed Ritu Agarwal to evaluate challenges from the farmer's perspective rather than through the lens of established industry thinking. Over the years, her work has been recognised through honours including the ET Inspiring Women Leaders Award, the Mahila Udyami Award from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and inclusion in Femina's Power List. Yet the larger achievement may be something less visible. Helping shift the conversation from selling feed to improving farmer productivity.

The Road Ahead The next phase of growth is already underway. Gyandhara continues to deepen its presence across existing markets while expanding into newer geographies, with a continued focus on science-based nutrition, farmer education and long-term value creation. The philosophy remains unchanged from the company's earliest days. Do not ask farmers to believe. Give them the information, the product and the opportunity to measure the results themselves. The numbers, the growth and the scale matter. But ultimately, the company's story is rooted in something much simpler. A belief that dairy farmers, when given the right knowledge and the right products, will choose performance over assumption every time. And that belief has helped build far more than a business. It has helped challenge one of the industry's longest-standing assumptions.

About Gyandhara Industries Pvt. Ltd. Gyandhara Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a BIS-certified cattle feed manufacturer headquartered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Co-founded in 2017, the company operates manufacturing facilities at Sandila and Trishundi with a combined production capacity of 1,500 MT per day. Led by Co-founder and Managing Director Ritu Agarwal, Gyandhara serves dairy farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Nepal through an extensive distribution network and farmer engagement programmes focused on animal nutrition, productivity and sustainable dairy development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)