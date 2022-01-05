Yoga Brands venture Goodlife Nutrition launches Insulin Complex

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/TPT): Unit of eminent Nutrition Company Yoga Brands, Goodlife Nutrition has recently launched a brand-new product Insulin Complex. The Insulin Complex contains a combination of organic ingredients including Gymnema Sylvestre, Terminalia Chebula, Withania Coagulans, and Terminalia Billerica. This formula helps to increase insulin sensitivity and balance sugar levels.
Goodlife Nutrition's Insulin complex is a safe, all-natural herbal formula. Our formula has been clinically tested and proven to work in Type II Diabetes. It contains 11 herbs that boost endocrine system health, enhance insulin sensitivity, and naturally boost uptake of present insulin in the bloodstream, making it perfect for controlling blood glucose levels.
People with prediabetes can benefit from insulin complex as it's found helpful for lowering the level of blood sugar, as well as reducing complications of diabetes.
The Insulin complex is an all-natural herbal formula that's designed to work in conjunction with other prescribed anti-diabetic drugs. It gives your body the support it needs to keep blood sugar levels under control.
Founder Abhishek Gagneja commented in the new product launch, "Consuming the Goodlife Nutrition's Insulin complex products is extremely beneficial. Insulin complex naturally increases the body's sensitivity to insulin and decreases fasting & post-meal sugar levels as a result reducing dependency on anti-diabetic drugs to control sugar levels in pre-diabetic and type II diabetic patients.
It also stimulates the pancreas to secrete more insulin thus having a synergistic effect. This herbal supplement helps to increase the body's natural ability to process glucose thereby controlling it significantly.
Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes are reversible if one puts their mind to it, food portion control, ample protein intake, and regular exercise can help you manage your condition and eventually reverse it.
"People with a severe condition, women who are pregnant or nursing their child and people who are undergoing treatment must consult a doctor as a precaution before use and those who are benefiting from Insulin Complex shouldn't stop their medication without doctors' opinion ", he added.
The products by Goodlife Nutrition have been formulated by experts in the US & India and manufactured in GMP, FSSAI Certified labs in India, making this product high quality yet affordable. They offer a wide range of products which includes products for better brain functioning, better skin and hair health, weight loss, and many more.
