Zee Learn Limited Q1 FY21 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the audited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

* Total Revenues at Rs 92.64 crores

* EBITDA of Rs 21.69 crores

* PAT of Rs 3.36 crores

* Total Revenues at Rs 42.11 crores

* EBITDA of Rs 12.92 crores

* PAT of Rs 8.65 crores

"The financial year started amidst the pandemic of COVID-19 and the lockdowns announced by the various governmental entities severely impacted the formal education sector. As the formal classroom-based learning was stopped in the month of March'20, the Company had operating challenges in this quarter which also adversely affected the overall earnings and enrollment cycles. However, the company adapted quickly to the challenges and managed the learning needs of its students effectively through its wide-ranging digital assets through hybrid blended learning models. The company embarked on various concerted efforts of business continuity planning with key focus on safety / wellbeing, strengthening virtual / digital learning ecosystem, supporting our partners, connecting with our consumers and cost optimization," said Vikash Kumar Kar, Whole Time Executive Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited, commenting on the business performance.

"Despite of the closure of the educational institutes due to lock down imposed by the Government, we are happy that the company has posted profits due to cost reduction measures undertaken by the company for the Q1 FY21 and optimum utilization of resources," said Rakesh Agarwal, CFO, Zee Learn Limited, commenting upon the financial performance.

* Mount Litera Zee School awarded National K12 School Chain of the year at the Education Innovation Awards 2020

* Zee Learn awarded as the "Most Desired Brand in Education" under the Diversified category, Feb 2020

* Kidzee won the National Early Child playschool chain of the year award at the 10th Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020

* Zee Learn wins the award for Dream Companies to work for in Education Sector 2020 by World HRD Congress

* Zee Learn certified Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 - Mar 2020

* ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight's "Maharashtra's top 20 Educational Institute" issue, 2019

* Mount Litera Zee School won the Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India

* Zee Learn recognized as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019

* Zee Learn recognized for its outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019

* Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India

* MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)