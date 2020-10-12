ZEE5 partners with Kellton Tech to shift from legacy to hyper-scalable, cloud-native CMS

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation and integration, announced that it has been chosen by ZEE5, India's Entertainment Super-app, to build a next-generation, cloud-native content management system (CMS) that delivers relevant, real-time content experiences across all constituents of business.

As a strategic digital partner, Kellton Tech will blend automation with smart cloud capabilities to build a hyper-scalable content management system that facilitates the capture, aggregation, management, and record of information faster and more conveniently through a plug-and-play approach.

The new CMS will be built on a foundation of self-learning, analytical technologies to enable personalized content recommendations and delivery for boosting viewer engagement and maximizing the value of subscription-based revenue constantly.

"Our collaboration with ZEE5 marks the beginning of an important collaborative milestone for Kellton Tech. This is a huge opportunity for us to showcase our forward-looking digital capabilities and deploy our bespoke integrated planning approaches. This project, powered by new-age digital technologies, will provide access to relevant insights and help ZEE5 gain operational efficiency, resulting in faster creation, moderation, and dissemination of content. We look forward to creating long-lasting value for ZEE5 and supporting its growth momentum," said Karanjit Singh, CEO - Kellton Tech India.

"ZEE5 is a classic consumer first brand and it takes the best of content, data and cutting-edge technology to delight users on the go. Our partnership with Kellton Tech is one such strategic step taken towards optimizing the platform capabilities to stay relevant, facilitate greater user engagement, conversion, and retention. We are committed to invest aggressively in technology that enables us to deliver a superlative content viewing experience for our audiences anytime, anywhere," said Rajneel Kumar, Business Head - Expansion Projects and Head Products at ZEE5 India.

Kellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology'. The company has helped startups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses.

Driven by deep domain knowledge and technology expertise, Kellton Tech adds value to client relationships by being a Trusted Partner. A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list and has been recognized by Forbes Asia as one among the Top 200 companies in 'Best under a Billion' 2017 List.

With operations across the US, Europe, India, and Asia-Pacific, the team of 1500 dedicated Kelltonites is consistently on the lookout for the next competitive advantage.

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 100 plus live TV channels.

The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)