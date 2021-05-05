Zerocode Innovation launches SUPER100, the biggest no-code boot camp

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The COVID-19 crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies do business.
According to a new McKinsey Global Survey, companies have accelerated the digitization of their customer, supply-chain interactions, and of their internal operations by three to four years. The demand for applications development has outgrown by 4.5 times more than the current available IT capacity to deliver them. Here comes a course Super100 addressing the surging demand for quality and quick programmers.
Super100 is a special 10-day long course designed on ZeroCode, a No-Code technology Platform. No-Code technology is all about developing software without writing any code, a visual-approach to programming.
The prime objective of this course is to empower non-tech background students as programmers and enable them to be part of digital 2.0 revolution. Super100 has planned to hire the best 100 from this Boot camp and also paid internships for the next hundred.
The exciting outcome of this course is, anyone can build apps, mobile, web, or enterprise grade. This certification course is exclusively offered in partnership with IIITD, Kurnool and Computer Society of India (CSI), and ZeroCode Innovations.
The e-launch of Super100 program took place with Dignitaries wishing and welcoming the need for such Boot camps creating scope to learn technologies that fit the future IT industry demand. The list includes Prof Sadagopan, Founding Director, IIIT Bangalore, Chandra Dasaka, Chairman CSI, Hyderabad Chapter, Prof Somayajulu, Director, IIITD, Kurnool, Ramesh Kumar, Advisor, Varanasi Krishnamurthy, Retired GM and Advisor, Professor Aryasri, Chairman, IMCI, Dr Kabali, Advisor, Business strategy and innovation and Vijay Kumar, Retired Chief Manager and Advisor.
"The huge skill Dearth among non-engineering students can now hold a hope with this course, an opportunity to be a part of Digital 2.0 Revolution," said Chandra Dasaka, Chairman CSI, Hyderabad Chapter.
"This is certainly a great opportunity for students, irrespective of their educational backgrounds, who can pursue their career in software industry," said Prof Somayajulu, Director, IIITD, Kurnool.
Enroll today for Super100 and kick start a new age digital programming.
Course Fee: Rs 7500/- (Avail 2500 discount with ZBW25)
Discount code: Students can avail early bird discount by using - ZBW25
Qualification: Any graduation and Post-Graduation (Grades, Year of passing & Specializations no bar)
Enrol here: (https://www.zeroco.de/super100)
Enrolment: From 3rd May 2021 till 23rd May 2021
Course date: From 29th May 2021 till 8th June 2021
Program Duration: 30hrs
Mode of Course: Online
Requirement: Computer system with Internet connectivity
Point of Contact: Bharath Kumar B, 9908500117
Toll Free number: 1800 572 3650
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
