My Mudra Fincorp Limited Announces Strategic Collaborations with IndiaMART's wholly owned Subsidiary and UGRO Capital Limited
My Mudra Fincorp Limited (My Mudra) has announced two strategic collaborations aimed at expanding its partner network and offering innovative financing solutions across India.
Partnership with IIL Digital Private Limited
My Mudra has partnered with IIL Digital Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IndiaMART Intermesh Limited, one of India’s leading B2B marketplaces. This collaboration aims to expand financial outreach, particularly in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, by leveraging IndiaMART's extensive SME network.
By utilizing this platform, My Mudra will provide financial solutions to underserved regions, ensuring faster access to credit and improving operational liquidity for small businesses.
Preferred Partnership with UGRO Capital Limited
Additionally, My Mudra has been appointed as a Preferred Partner by UGRO Capital Limited for Machinery & Equipment Loans and Rooftop Solar Loans. This partnership will provide businesses with financing solutions for sustainable energy and operational efficiency.
UGRO Capital’s sector-specific underwriting model, combined with My Mudra’s customer-centric approach, will enable flexible financing options for equipment purchases and solar energy adoption, reducing costs and boosting productivity.
These collaborations will reinforce companys commitment to financial inclusion and empowering businesses with tailored financial solutions. My Mudra also plans to introduce more customized financing solutions and integrate digital lending platforms to enhance loan approval processes and customer experience.
Through these initiatives, the company aims to achieve further growth in loan disbursal volumes while maintaining responsible lending practices, solidifying its position as a leading financial solutions provider in India.
First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 9:11 AM IST