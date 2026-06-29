The prestigious Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026, hosted by The Brand Story at the historic House of Lords, British Parliament, London, celebrated some of the world's most respected organisations that have demonstrated excellence in innovation, customer trust and leadership. Among this year's distinguished winners, Niva Bupa Health Insurance was honoured with the Global Most Trusted Brand Award, recognising its contribution to transforming insurance in India through client-centric innovation, transparency and an unwavering commitment to building reliability. As one of India's leading standalone health insurers, Niva Bupa has earned the trust of millions by redefining insurance as an enabler of confidence rather than merely financial protection. Guided by its philosophy, "Zindagi Ko Claim Kar Le," the company encourages people to embrace life with the assurance that they have a dependable health partner by their side. This client-first approach has helped foster deep customer confidence while positioning the organisation as a reliable companion in healthier living.

Trust remains the cornerstone of the organisation's growth strategy. Over the years, it has built a robust customer experience framework that tracks satisfaction across 35 critical touchpoints throughout the client journey—from policy issuance and renewals to claims processing and service support. This relentless focus on experience has translated into measurable outcomes, with its weighted episodic Net Promoter Score (NPS) rising significantly from 38 in FY23 to 60 in FY26, reflecting growing customer advocacy and confidence. Innovation has also played a defining role in strengthening credibility. Rather than adding complexity, the insurer has consistently focused on solving genuine concerns through meaningful product design. A notable example is ReAssure 3.0, which addresses one of the biggest anxieties among policyholders—the possibility of exhausting health coverage during prolonged medical treatment. By offering a truly unlimited coverage construct, the solution provides greater financial certainty and peace of mind when customers need it the most.

Transparency continues to be integral to its customer promise. The company believes informed customers make better decisions and therefore ensures complete clarity around premiums, waiting periods, exclusions, coverage limits and policy conditions from the outset. Its digital ecosystem further enhances this experience by enabling easy access to policy details, claims tracking and service requests through the Niva Bupa mobile application. Regular communication on policy benefits, wellness initiatives, premium updates and network hospitals keeps customers informed and engaged throughout their journey. The trust built over the years is reflected in consistently strong client retention. Renewal rates stood at 92.2% in FY24, 91.8% in FY25 and 92.8% in FY26, underscoring the long-term relationships the company continues to nurture with policyholders.

To further reward loyalty, Niva Bupa offers a range of value-added benefits through its Live Healthy programme, enabling customers to earn discounts of up to 30% on renewal premiums. Additional features such as a No Claim Bonus of up to 100% and the Booster Benefit, which carries forward unused coverage up to ten times, significantly enhance long-term value while encouraging preventive healthcare. Going beyond traditional insurance, the organisation has built an integrated health ecosystem that supports customers across every stage of their wellness journey. Through its digital platform, policyholders can access complimentary annual medical check-ups, doctor consultations, discounted medicines, physiotherapy services, ambulance assistance and several other wellness solutions. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, the company remains committed to empowering people to live with confidence through innovation, transparency, and a deeply human approach to healthcare protection.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, said, "Niva Bupa has transformed health insurance from a product of protection into a platform of empowerment. Its unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation and customer faith makes it a deserving recipient of the award." Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, added, "Trust is earned through consistent action, and Niva Bupa exemplifies this principle through every client interaction. The company's client-first philosophy, strong retention rates and continuous innovation have established it as one of the most respected organisations in the healthcare insurance industry. We are honoured to present it with the award."

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