Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: One Point One Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, has secured new client wins; two in the BFSI segment and the other with India’s leading sleep and home solutions company.The new clients in the BFSI industry are leading players in the sector, known for their innovative financial products and services. One of them is India’s leading Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) certified branchless banking and digital payments network Company, and the other is India’s leading new age private sector bank offering banking solutions for retail, MSME and corporate clients.Under the terms of the agreements, One Point One Solutions will provide the digital payments network company with a range of BPM services, including inbound, and outbound support, Social Media Management, Enterprise Management and Video KYC.Another win is with one of India's largest private-sector banks having over 1500 branches and catering to 7.5 million customers. It has total advances of over Rs 200,000 crore. The Bank is amongst India’s top Private Sector full-service commercial banks, providing a complete range of products, services and technology-driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients. One Point One Solutions will handle the collection portfolio for the Bank’s growing credit card segment.The third client- a rapidly growing player in the home solutions industry known for its innovative products has signed an agreement with One Point One Solutions to provide a range of BPM services, including customer support and order management.The partnership with these esteemed clients will enable them to streamline its client support operations and focus on delivering top-notch innovative products to customers.Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutionssaid, “It’s indeed an honour to add marquee clients to strengthen our domestic business. Two of them are in the BFSI space, where we have a strong foothold and the other is India’s leading Sleep & Home Solutions Company striving to enhance their overall customer experience.These clients will further fuel our domestic business growth and also a clear indication of strengthening our market share in the domestic markets besides expanding into international markets.”