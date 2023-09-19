Santosh T. Dhuwali imparts the wisdom he acquired during his entrepreneurial stint
.
Entrepreneurship is often described as a journey fraught with challenges, uncertainties, and triumphs. It's a path that demands courage, resilience and an unwavering belief in one's vision, isn't it? Few individuals like Santosh T. Dhuwali embody the true spirit of entrepreneurship. He is a remarkable figure whose journey in the business realm has been marked by not only success but also a wealth of wisdom to share with the world.
Santosh owns multiple restaurants and hotels in Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, and Thailand. He has also ventured into the construction business. Being a part of the entrepreneurial world for such a long time, he has learned many lessons. Sharing the most important ones, he said, "Entrepreneurship is not a smooth ride; it's more like a rollercoaster with ups and downs. You should always bounce back from setbacks, believing that failure is often a stepping stone to success. And this applies to real life as well."
Santosh faced numerous challenges, from economic downturns to business failures, but he persevered. Thus, he believes that adaptability is yet another important lesson that he has comprehended. He says, "In a rapidly changing business landscape, one should embrace change, stay open to new ideas, and be willing to pivot when necessary. Staying rigid will not help you stay ahead of the curve."
He further added that risk is an important aspect of achieving success in both business and life. Santosh said, "Risk-taking is extremely important. It keeps you on the edge and keeps you moving forward, which ultimately helps you grow in life and career. It is also important to stay disciplined and vigilant so you can endure these risks smoothly."
Santosh is also a political leader, and his wisdom can also be witnessed in his political stint. He is the general Secretary for the Maharashtra NCP. Besides that, he has a strong hold in Bandra and is also the observer for Mira Bhayandar. We are sure that Santosh will always keep us riveted on his path to success!
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Entrepreneurship
First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 4:56 PM IST