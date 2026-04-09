India’s tile industry is undergoing a structural shift, from high-volume, price-driven manufacturing to value-led, design-oriented production. Driven by evolving global demand, margin pressures, and the need for differentiation, manufacturers are redefining their approach to exports. This transition is particularly visible in Morbi, Gujarat, which contributes a significant share to India’s tile production and exports. Key Highlights Indian manufacturers are moving toward value-focused growth

Demand for porcelain surfaces and large-format slabs is rising

Buyers now prioritize design, consistency, and application relevance

Morbi-based companies are combining scale with innovation

Storico Ceramica reflects this shift through high-capacity, design-led production What Is Driving the Shift from Volume to Value? 1. Margin Pressure in Commodity Markets The traditional volume-driven model relied heavily on competitive pricing. While it enabled India to scale exports rapidly, it also resulted in:

Reduced profitability

Price-based competition

Limited brand differentiation As a result, companies are now focusing on premium positioning and differentiated offerings. 2. Changing Global Buyer Expectations International markets, including regions across the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, are increasingly demanding solutions that align with modern architectural needs. These include: Design-oriented surfaces

Larger formats for seamless layouts

Reliable quality across bulk shipments This evolution is pushing exporters to move beyond standardized products toward curated portfolios. 3. Growing Preference for Porcelain and Large Formats One of the strongest indicators of this transformation is the growing demand for Porcelain tiles and large format slab tiles. These products offer better performance, aesthetics, and long-term value, making them central to the industry’s evolution.

Morbi’s Role in the Industry Transformation Morbi, Gujarat, remains the backbone of India’s ceramic industry. Its advantages include: A highly integrated manufacturing ecosystem

Access to raw materials and skilled labor

Strong export infrastructure However, the region is no longer defined only by scale. Manufacturers are now investing in: Advanced production technologies

Design innovation

Export-oriented product development This evolution is turning Morbi into a global tiles design and manufacturing hub, not just a production center. Storico Ceramica: Aligning Scale with Value Founded in 2023, Storico Ceramica has rapidly emerged as a leading porcelain tiles manufacturer and exporter from India, along with a strong presence as a porcelain slab tiles manufacturer and exporter from India.

Based in Morbi, Gujarat—the heart of India’s tile industry, the company benefits from a robust manufacturing ecosystem while focusing on delivering globally relevant, design-driven products. With a manufacturing capacity of 57,600 square meters per day, Storico demonstrates the ability to serve large-scale international demand while maintaining product consistency. Strategic Focus Areas Development of porcelain surfaces and large-format slabs

Design collections aligned with global trends

Reliable supply for distributors and importers

Application-driven product positioning Rather than competing solely on price, the company emphasizes design, reliability, and export readiness, key factors driving value in today’s market. Founder’s Perspective Reflecting the company’s philosophy, its founder believes:

“The global ceramic market is no longer defined by output alone; it is shaped by the ability to deliver meaningful value. Buyers today prioritize design, consistency, and long-term reliability over pricing alone.” This approach continues to guide the company’s manufacturing and export strategy. From Manufacturer to Solution Provider A major outcome of this shift is the changing role of Indian tile companies. Global buyers now expect manufacturers to act as: Design partners

Product consultants

Reliable long-term suppliers This has led to a broader transformation, from transaction-based exporting to relationship-driven partnerships. The Future of Indian Tile Exports The move from volume to value is expected to define the next phase of growth for India’s ceramic industry.

Manufacturers that invest in: Design innovation

Product specialization

Quality assurance

Brand positioning will gain a competitive edge in global markets. India’s leadership in the tile industry will increasingly depend not just on production scale, but on its ability to deliver high-value, design-driven solutions. Conclusion India’s tile industry is entering a new phase, where value creation matters more than volume alone. With strong manufacturing foundations in Morbi and a growing focus on premium products such as porcelain tiles and slabs, companies such as Storico Ceramica are helping to redefine how Indian tiles are perceived globally. In this evolving landscape, success will be determined by those who can combine scale, design, and reliability, setting new benchmarks for global competitiveness.

For business inquiries and export collaborations, reach out to Storico Ceramica at info@storicoceramica.com