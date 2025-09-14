Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Few fixtures in world cricket capture attention quite like India vs Pakistan, and the rivalry is set to ignite once again as the two sides meet in a Group A contest of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International cricket stadium tonight. 
Both sides enter the contest with contrasting stories but a common goal, to gain early momentum in the tournament.
 
India come in as strong favourites, backed by a well-rounded squad filled with talent in every department. Their batting lineup features stars like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma, while all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube offer crucial balance. The bowling attack is sharp, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace unit and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy adding depth and variety.
 

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and decided to bat first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Salman Agha: Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions.  Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team.

Led by newly appointed captain Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan are in a rebuilding phase with a focus on fresh talent. Young opener Saim Ayub and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will be crucial to their plans, while pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to be their most potent threat with the new ball.
 
This marks Pakistan’s debut appearance in the Asia Cup, and they step in as underdogs, carrying both determination and pride—many of their players juggle cricket with regular day jobs, adding to the significance of their journey.
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.  Check IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here   
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14? 
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

