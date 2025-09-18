Pure theatrics in Dubai: How Pakistan's baseless act went nowhere

The Asia Cup 2025 descended into unnecessary drama on Wednesday as Pakistan’s withdrawal threat against the UAE fizzled out after a day of high-stakes theatrics. Despite two written complaints and an extraordinary protest, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stood its ground, retained match referee Andy Pycroft, and dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) accusations as baseless.
How Pakistan Cricket Board stage the theatrics?
The Pakistan team eventually turned up for their group-stage clash against the UAE in Dubai, but only after securing what the PCB described as an “apology” from Pycroft. The ICC clarified that the Zimbabwean official merely expressed regret over a “miscommunication” at the toss during Sunday’s India–Pakistan game, where players avoided handshakes.
The PCB had lodged two formal complaints demanding Pycroft’s removal, both rejected by the ICC. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan refused to leave its hotel, missing the mandatory two-hour reporting time at the stadium. The impasse ended after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi consulted former chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, and reluctantly agreed to proceed.
Why is Pakistan's act of pulling out regarded as pure theatrics?
Pakistan risked forfeiting up to USD 16 million in revenue had it pulled out. Beyond the money, the optics of walking away from the Asia Cup while its chairman also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) would have been damaging.
For the ICC, conceding to such demands would have set a dangerous precedent. By standing firm, it reaffirmed the independence of match officials, while exposing the PCB’s attempt to politicise an issue outside cricketing protocols.
ICC’s rebuttal in six points
The ICC issued a firm six-point rejection of PCB’s charges:
- PCB’s complaints lacked supporting documentation or witness statements.
- Pycroft acted on ACC venue manager’s last-minute directions.
- His decision aimed to preserve the sanctity of the toss.
- Match referees are not responsible for regulating handshake protocols agreed outside play.
- There was “no case to answer” against Pycroft.
- If PCB’s real grievance was the absence of handshakes, it should be directed at the tournament organisers, not the ICC.
Numbers involved
- 2 complaints filed by PCB with ICC.
- USD 16 million potential revenue loss if Pakistan had withdrawn.
- 1 hour delay before Pakistan finally agreed to travel to the stadium.
- 0 evidence provided by PCB to support its allegations.
What to learn from Pakistan's baseless act?
What began as a protest over handshakes turned into a diplomatic standoff that Pakistan ultimately could not sustain. The ICC’s firm stance exposed the weakness of PCB’s case, which relied on bluster rather than proof.
For cricket, the episode underlined the dangers of political overreach into sporting arenas. Instead of preparing for a crucial Asia Cup fixture, Pakistan created a spectacle that ended in a climbdown.
As the dust settles, Pycroft continues as match referee, India remain focused on cricket, and Pakistan walk away with little more than a hollow apology for a “miscommunication.” Dubai’s theatrics, it seems, achieved nothing.